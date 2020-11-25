All-Metro captains Petersen, Kipper lead teams to UNI-Dome

Joey Petersen fueled North Scott High School's football program to a place it had never been before — the UNI-Dome. Caden Kipper helped Pleasant Valley reach the Final Four for the first time in 24 years.

Petersen, a senior defensive end, and Kipper, a senior fullback, are the captains of this year's Quad-Cities All-Metro football team.

For the first time in more than a decade, the metro had multiple teams playing in the state semifinal round at the UNI-Dome.

A significant reason for that was the play of Petersen and Kipper.

An Iowa State University recruit, Petersen was among the state's top pass rushers for Class 3A state champion North Scott (9-1). He led the Lancers, who limited each of their last four opponents to a season-low point total, in tackles with 47.5 and recorded nine sacks.

Kipper, a starter the past 2 1/2 seasons, rushed for a metro-best 1,195 yards as PV finished the season 10-1 and led all of 4A in rushing yardage. The Spartans handed the Lancers their only loss of the season in Week 2.

Both were all-state selections by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association — Petersen on the first team and Kipper on the third.