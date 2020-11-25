All-Metro captains Petersen, Kipper lead teams to UNI-Dome

Joey Petersen fueled North Scott High School's football program to a place it had never been before — the UNI-Dome. Caden Kipper helped Pleasant Valley reach the Final Four for the first time in 24 years.
Petersen, a senior defensive end, and Kipper, a senior fullback, are the captains of this year's Quad-Cities All-Metro football team.
For the first time in more than a decade, the metro had multiple teams playing in the state semifinal round at the UNI-Dome.
A significant reason for that was the play of Petersen and Kipper.
An Iowa State University recruit, Petersen was among the state's top pass rushers for Class 3A state champion North Scott (9-1). He led the Lancers, who limited each of their last four opponents to a season-low point total, in tackles with 47.5 and recorded nine sacks.
Kipper, a starter the past 2 1/2 seasons, rushed for a metro-best 1,195 yards as PV finished the season 10-1 and led all of 4A in rushing yardage. The Spartans handed the Lancers their only loss of the season in Week 2.
Both were all-state selections by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association — Petersen on the first team and Kipper on the third.
PV has six players on the metro's first team with Kipper, offensive lineman Kane Zemo, placekicker Rhys Ward, defensive tackle A.J. Tappa and linebackers Michael Acri and Rusty VanWetzinga.
Davenport Assumption placed five on the first team with tailback Dayne Hodge and offensive linemen Tyler Maro and Nate Timmons along with linebacker Owen Hamel and defensive back Joe Manternach.
North Scott has nine players on the top two teams, with first-team honors going to Petersen, Carter Markham (quarterback), Kade Tippet (offensive line) and Oliver Hughes (utility).
Bettendorf's Griffin Liddle and Ryan Cole, Davenport North's Dominic Wiseman and Maro are repeat first-team selections.
Cade Everson is the captain of the Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa team. The senior running back propelled Camanche to a school-record nine wins and a trip to the semifinals for the first time in program history.
Everson accumulated 2,430 all-purpose yards — 1,551 of those rushing — and ranked second in Iowa Class 2A with 26 total touchdowns.
He is one of seven Camanche players on the first team along with receiver Jordan Lawrence, lineman Zayne Feller, utility Mike Delzell, defensive lineman Logan Waltz, linebacker Eric Kinkaid and defensive back Tucker Dickherber.
State quarterfinalist Easton Valley (8-player) and Tipton, which reached the Round of 16 in 2A, each had four on the first team.
There are three repeat first-team recipients in Tipton's Nile Schuett and Payten Elijah along with Feller from Camanche.
Note: Illinois plans to hold its high school football season in the spring. If a season is conducted then, the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus will do an All-Metro and All-Western Illinois team recognizing those individuals.
