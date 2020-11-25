All-Metro defensive captain: North Scott's Joey Petersen

"Everyone hanging out in the locker room after (beating Harlan), speaker blaring, singing and dancing," Petersen said. "Everyone was celebrating, whether you were good buddies with that guy or not. Everybody was having fun together."

Petersen said a championship didn't really come into focus until after beating Mount Pleasant and Davenport Assumption in the playoffs.

"I don't think it came into our heads we could really win this until after beating Assumption," Petersen said. "That was a big step."

The Lancers received a championship hat and shirt last Thursday night after their win. The championship ring is still to come.

"That will be a big thing," Petersen said. "It is another thing to show off our hard work and everything we've done as a team. I'm excited about those."

Petersen said the Lancers did well holding each other accountable during the postseason run with the COVID-19 pandemic. Coach Kevin Tippet consistently reminded his team it could only be in three places — school, home and practice.