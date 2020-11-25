All-Metro defensive captain: North Scott's Joey Petersen

Stats/honors
Joey Petersen, a starting defensive end who also played considerable snaps on the offensive line, was a Class 3A first team all-state selection by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and earned all-district honors.
The 6-foot-4 and 215-pound Petersen led the Lancers in tackles with 47.5. He had 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks, which ranked second in 3A. He had a sack in four of North Scott's five playoff games.
Petersen said playing indoors on the UNI-Dome turf allowed him to utilize his speed coming off the edge.
"The turf helped a lot," he said. "Usually during this time of the year, you have to worry about mud and slipping or losing your footing. It is really consistent with the turf. I didn't have to think about my stance or digging my feet into the mud."
Team success
It was a season unlike any other at North Scott. The Lancers had 22 days between games at one point because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.
Then, after playing just five regular-season games, North Scott won five playoff games to capture the school's first state championship in Class 3A. The 9-1 campaign ended with a 30-6 win over Harlan in the title game.
The best part?
"Everyone hanging out in the locker room after (beating Harlan), speaker blaring, singing and dancing," Petersen said. "Everyone was celebrating, whether you were good buddies with that guy or not. Everybody was having fun together."
Petersen said a championship didn't really come into focus until after beating Mount Pleasant and Davenport Assumption in the playoffs.
"I don't think it came into our heads we could really win this until after beating Assumption," Petersen said. "That was a big step."
The Lancers received a championship hat and shirt last Thursday night after their win. The championship ring is still to come.
"That will be a big thing," Petersen said. "It is another thing to show off our hard work and everything we've done as a team. I'm excited about those."
Petersen said the Lancers did well holding each other accountable during the postseason run with the COVID-19 pandemic. Coach Kevin Tippet consistently reminded his team it could only be in three places — school, home and practice.
"When we lost two games in the middle of the season, it hit us that our season could be done at any point," Petersen said. "You take every game as if it is your last. When we started winning playoff games, we really focused on being safe, staying home as much as we could and wearing masks when we were out.
"We wanted to finish the season on our own terms."
On deck
Petersen plans to wrestle at 220 pounds this winter for North Scott.
"Coming off the high point with football, I want to keep high momentum going through wrestling," he said. "I want to try and make it to state as an individual and place, and hopefully we can get back up there as a team."
Petersen will sign his national letter of intent with Iowa State's football program on Dec. 16. Once wrestling season is over, the objective will be to add some weight.
"I want to keep that speed, but I need to get a little bigger," he said. "Everybody up at Iowa State is a lot bigger than I am right now. So I can get to 230 or 235 by the time I go up there, that would be a good goal."
— Matt Coss
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!