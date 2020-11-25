All-Metro offensive captain: Pleasant Valley's Caden Kipper

Team success

Kipper helped PV get back to the semifinal round of the playoffs for the first time in 24 years.

The Spartans knocked off two eventual state champions in the opening two weeks of the season — Iowa City Regina (Class A) and North Scott (3A) — before a 21-14 home win over Muscatine in Week 3.

PV concluded the regular season 7-0 before beating Davenport Central (50-0), Bettendorf (10-6) and Iowa City West (38-24) in the playoffs. The season ended with a 50-10 loss to top-ranked Southeast Polk in the semifinals.

"It wasn't how we wanted it to end, but we did something no other team has done in (24 years) at PV," Kipper said.

Rewarding finish

Besides the clavicle injury that sidelined him last season, Kipper is a Type 1 diabetic. He has had to manage his blood sugar level throughout his high school career.

So to have a relatively injury-free season was important to him.

"I learned you can't beat yourself up," Kipper said. "You've got to roll with it and it is part of life. There is some stuff you don't have control over.