All-Metro offensive captain: Pleasant Valley's Caden Kipper

Stats/honors
Pleasant Valley fullback Caden Kipper was selected as the offensive most valuable player in the Mississippi Athletic Conference Class 4A Pod, which consisted of six schools. He was a 4A third team all-state choice by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
Kipper, elevated to the varsity squad midway through his sophomore season, finished the year with a metro-best 1,195 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. His rushing total ranked sixth best in 4A.
As a sophomore, Kipper ran for 315 yards and three scores. He followed with 600 rushing yards in a junior season limited to five games because of a clavicle injury.
In all, Kipper totaled 2,110 rushing yards, the second most in PV's program the past 12 years behind Arthur Braden's 3,263.
Kipper had a season-high 175 yards and a touchdown in the regular-season finale against Davenport North. He posted 165 yards and two scores against Iowa City Regina.
"When (Caden is) healthy, there is nobody that can stop him," tight end Kellen Hornbuckle said recently. "He plays bigger than he is, he's faster than a lot of people think.
"He has the leg drive and power to run through a hole, but he can also get out in space and break tackles. He's got the full package as a running back."
Team success
Kipper helped PV get back to the semifinal round of the playoffs for the first time in 24 years.
The Spartans knocked off two eventual state champions in the opening two weeks of the season — Iowa City Regina (Class A) and North Scott (3A) — before a 21-14 home win over Muscatine in Week 3.
PV concluded the regular season 7-0 before beating Davenport Central (50-0), Bettendorf (10-6) and Iowa City West (38-24) in the playoffs. The season ended with a 50-10 loss to top-ranked Southeast Polk in the semifinals.
"It wasn't how we wanted it to end, but we did something no other team has done in (24 years) at PV," Kipper said.
Rewarding finish
Besides the clavicle injury that sidelined him last season, Kipper is a Type 1 diabetic. He has had to manage his blood sugar level throughout his high school career.
So to have a relatively injury-free season was important to him.
"I learned you can't beat yourself up," Kipper said. "You've got to roll with it and it is part of life. There is some stuff you don't have control over.
"This year, though, was very rewarding. Being able to stay healthy and play all 11 games we had was big. I definitely worked on my physical self, being able to stay healthy the whole season."
Kipper led more through his actions than his voice.
"He doesn't get too worked up," coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. "He's not as talkative as his older brothers or younger brother. He's not a big rah-rah guy, but he gets excited for his teammates and gets excited when he scores touchdowns.
"He's just not one of our most vocal guys."
On deck
Kipper isn't certain yet if he'll play football or pursue baseball in college. A third baseman and outfielder for Top Tier Baseball, a club organization out of the Chicago area, Kipper has had discussions with some college baseball programs.
Still, there is a part of him that isn't quite ready to let go of football.
"I love football so much that I'm keeping my options open," he said.
— Matt Coss
