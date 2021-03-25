All-Star staff working for one common goal at Alleman

To say that the Alleman High School football program has the most experienced coaching staff in the area might be an understatement.

Let's just say that head coach Todd DePoorter has been on staff at Alleman for 32 years, now in his sixth year as head coach. And he isn't the most veteran coach on staff anymore.

To fill a need when long-time varsity assistant and sophomore head coach Mike Ebner stepped aside to focus on basketball and softball coaching responsibilities, a very familiar face stepped in.

Mike Tracey, who was head coach at Alleman from 1981 through 1992, is back in the fold, serving as offensive coordinator and being the team's eye in the sky from the press box on game day along with Dave DeJaegher.

“Of course I missed the game,” said Tracey, whose last head coaching stint was at Moline for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. “I had offers from a couple of other schools to coach there. At one place it was going to be too much responsibility and at another it wasn’t going to be enough.”

At Alleman, he thought his role could be just right.