All-Western Illinois captain: Annawan-Wethersfield's Drake Van Hyfte

"Our family, we're very supportive of each other. We all strive to be great athletes and be great in anything that we do," Drake said. "All my sisters and now myself have succeeded in their sport at an exceptional level .. it's just amazing."

Future plans

Van Hyfte will likely miss at least a portion of the basketball season after playing the last four games of the season with a torn labrum. However, he's hoping to continue playing football at the next level.

He has an offer to be a preferred walk-on at the University of Iowa and also has interest from Eastern Illinois, Southern Illinois as well as some D-II and D-III programs. At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, he said most of the schools are looking to move him to defensive end at the next level.

"I'm still narrowing down my options at this point. I haven't made a clear-cut decision on where I want to go yet," he said. "I like to step up to any challenge that's in my way and face it. I feel like I have the essentials, the size and speed and technique that I can build on and learn to be successful."

— Bobby Metcalf

