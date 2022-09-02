Alleman falls to QND in home opener

Riding high after last Saturday's season-opening win, the Alleman High School football team hoped to make an even greater statement Friday night.

But with a Quincy Notre Dame club still smarting from its first-week loss to Quincy, the Pioneers knew that a formidable challenge awaited in their home opener.

Mixing in its passing game with its ground game, QND gradually wore down the Pioneers, opening up a 23-point halftime lead and going on to a 38-0 win that leaves both teams at 1-1.

"The story for us is going to be depth," said Alleman coach Fritz Dieudonne. "We've got a lot of guys going both ways. But our defense kept on playing and trying their best, and I'm very proud of them."

For the Raiders, senior quarterback Jackson Stratton ran for two touchdowns in addition to completing seven of 14 passes for 101 yards and a score. His efforts were augmented by running backs Brock Wiley (93 yards, one TD on seven carries) and Jordan Stickler (74 yards on eight carries).

"Our main objective was to bounce back (from a 21-13 loss to the Blue Devils) and do the little things right," said Stratton. "We didn't do that against Quincy, so our focus was to both play physical and do the little things right."

Early in the third quarter, the Pioneers had a chance to get back in the game when Charlie Cudworth recovered a Raider fumble at the QND 32-yard line.

But a pair of sacks of Alleman quarterback Daniel VanDeHeede on third and fourth down kept Alleman from cashing in, and a 29-yard Wiley touchdown gave the Raiders a 30-0 lead going into the fourth period.

"Our running game is our bell cow," said Dieudonne. "They sold out from the beginning trying to stop our run game and were aggressive with their linebackers. It's clear that this is going to be the blueprint against us."

The Pioneers made a strong defensive showing at the game's outset when QND started at Alleman's 43-yard line after the opening kickoff, holding the Raiders on downs.

With 7:16 left in the opening period, Alleman hurt itself by losing the ball at its 39-yard line, with QND's Brock Wiley falling on the loose ball. That led to a six-play scoring drive capped when Stratton scored from nine yards out and Deakon Schuette booted the PAT to put the Raiders up 7-0.

On their second series, the Pioneers started to find their feet. After VanDeHeede scrambled for 11 yards on a third-and-10, he then hit Quentin Fonseca deep over the middle for a 42-yard gain, giving Alleman a first down at the QND 14-yard line.

But after the Raiders' Kellen Mangan sacked VanDeHeede for a three-yard loss, an incomplete pass brought up fourth down and a 30-yard field goal attempt by Ryan Schmitt to get the hosts on the board.

Unfortunately for Alleman, a bobbled snap led to a delayed kick attempt by Schmitt, with a pair of Raiders smothering the ball as the Pioneers came up empty in the closing minute of the first quarter.

"Once we got down there," said Dieudonne, "no matter what, we had to go for points. We needed to get points."

Quincy Notre Dame then turned it around by marching deep into Alleman territory. That drive stalled out, but Schuette booted a 33-yard field goal to put the Raiders up 10-0 early in the second period.

"Anytime you block a kick, that's a big momentum swing," said QND coach Jack Cornell. "Our guys played tough and physical, what we wanted to do after last week."

With 6:59 left before halftime, Stratton scored his second rushing TD on a two-yard run, with a 32-yard strike to Aiden Klauser setting up that score. Stratton and Klauser then hooked up for a 36-yard touchdown with 3:06 left in the first half, giving the Raiders a 23-0 lead at intermission.

"Big plays are going to happen," said Stratton. "We had a lot of game left, and we did a good job of keeping calm."