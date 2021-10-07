Alleman football finds bright spot in tough season

There is no denying that the Alleman High School football team has had a tough year.

And the team isn’t hiding from it either.

But the mood at practice this week, despite being outscored 330-7 this season, was borderline joyous. After a treacherous offseason that saw a mass exodus of players and coaches, this year’s squad is just happy to be able to put on the pads.

“These kids have heart,” Alleman coach Fritz Dieudonne said. “They haven’t taken it for granted that they have an opportunity to play ball. They haven’t let it get to them that they lost a lot of teammates. When I was introduced, I was talking to a room of maybe like 12 guys.”

Alleman went 3-3 in last season’s COVID-19-altered spring season. But between the end of the season and June 14, when Dieudonne was hired as head coach, the Pioneers lost a bulk of their team. Some graduated, but most transferred away after a drama-filled summer with the school's administration.

“I never met any of the people who left,” Dieudonne said. “But it’s still a situation for these players and it means a lot that they stuck around. They stuck around to play for their school. They stuck around to keep this program going.