Alleman football on the move: Games at Rocky, UT with even one on a Monday afternoon

“Rock Island Stadium was not available, so UT is going to let us use their stadium,” Iles said. “With that weekend being Easter and a holy weekend, we're not going to be allowed to play on that Friday or Saturday. So we reached out to Geneseo, and they are very accommodating and flexible with us. So we're playing Geneseo on Monday, April 5.”

Varsity kickoff is at 1 p.m., following the 11 a.m. frosh/soph game.

So, a season that back in July/August had been scratched all together by the Illinois High School Association is happening with a very different look in an unusual spring time setting.

“So, I'm looking at the season schedule and we have a Saturday morning game, a Friday night game, a Monday morning game, a Friday night game and Saturday again,” Iles said. “This has to be the most obscure, strange-looking schedule that anyone has laid eyes on for a high school football season.”

Iles said other options were being explored for home games, including the newly artificial-surfaced Alumni Field behind the high school.

But a number of issues cropped up with that idea, he said, making it not viable despite the fact it would have saved rental expenses.