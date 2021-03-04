Alleman football on the move: Games at Rocky, UT with even one on a Monday afternoon

There is good news and bad news for the Alleman High School football program.
The good news is that the Pioneers will have a football season this school year.
The bad news is that the Pioneers will be back to their nomadic lifestyle and not have a regular home field when the season starts later this month.
Because of policies in place on the Augustana College campus regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Alleman will not be able to use Augie's Knowlton Outdoor Athletic Facility, which is its usual home field.
However, the Pioneers will still be “hosting” games at familiar locations. Two of those “home” games will be played at Rock Island's Public Schools Stadium. The other is scheduled for East Moline's Soule Bowl.
“We reached out to United Township and Rock Island, and they were very helpful in accommodating us,” said Grant Iles, Alleman athletic director.
And with everything going on, it is going to end up being a unique schedule.
Week 1 (vs. Sterling) and Week 5 (vs. Quincy) home games will be played at Public Schools Stadium on Saturdays with 1 p.m. varsity kickoffs following 11 a.m. frosh/soph games. The Week 3 home game vs. Geneseo on the first weekend of April will be shuffled even more.
“Rock Island Stadium was not available, so UT is going to let us use their stadium,” Iles said. “With that weekend being Easter and a holy weekend, we're not going to be allowed to play on that Friday or Saturday. So we reached out to Geneseo, and they are very accommodating and flexible with us. So we're playing Geneseo on Monday, April 5.”
Varsity kickoff is at 1 p.m., following the 11 a.m. frosh/soph game.
So, a season that back in July/August had been scratched all together by the Illinois High School Association is happening with a very different look in an unusual spring time setting.
“So, I'm looking at the season schedule and we have a Saturday morning game, a Friday night game, a Monday morning game, a Friday night game and Saturday again,” Iles said. “This has to be the most obscure, strange-looking schedule that anyone has laid eyes on for a high school football season.”
Iles said other options were being explored for home games, including the newly artificial-surfaced Alumni Field behind the high school.
But a number of issues cropped up with that idea, he said, making it not viable despite the fact it would have saved rental expenses.
Being able to play at Public Schools Stadium and Soule Bowl should also give Alleman officials a better opportunity to stream those games via the National Federation of High School streaming service, according to Iles.
This arrangement also allows for concessions to be sold for the limited crowds. Alleman Boosters will run those at the two games in Rock Island.
As for use of the Augustana facilities, both Alleman and Augie personnel are hopeful it will be a temporary situation.
According to Dave Wrath, Augie's sports information director and assistant athletic director, policies are still being formulated for the two home football games the Vikings are scheduled to play beginning later this month.
“If there was a game today, there wouldn't be anybody there,” he said. “A game next week? That might change.”
Wrath said that an announcement regarding fans being allowed at Augie home events — as well as all CCIW events — is expected early next week.