The first two years of Todd Depoorter’s regime as the head football coach at Rock Island Alleman weren’t exactly what Pioneers fans have come to expect.
After being .500 or better and finishing second in the state three times in the last dozen years under Dave DeJaegher, Alleman won just three games in 2015 and two in 2016.
But things began to move in a more positive direction last season. The Pioneers started 4-1 and despite some injuries that thinned an already limited roster down the stretch, they got back into the playoffs.
“We got banged up a little bit at the end of the year but I think it re-energized the kids for this year that we made the playoffs last year,’’ said Depoorter, who had been a long-time assistant under DeJaegher.
“I think we’ve got good leadership,’’ he added. “It’s a fun group to coach and we have great kids and we really enjoy them.’’
His players viewed their 5-5 season last fall as a springboard to bigger and better things this time around.
“This is the year we’ve been waiting for, right here,’’ said Josh Timm, who will be a starter in both the offensive and defensive backfields. “Everybody has been confident about that and I think it would be nice to just keep progressing every year.
“Our class has always been the class that everybody at Alleman has been waiting on because we’ve been together and done well in every sport since early in middle school.’’
Sam Mattecheck, another two-way starter, said he also sees major improvement coming this fall.
“I think that’s the whole goal of the season,’’ he said. “The seniors set a lot higher standard last year and we’re looking to build off that with our class.’’
The high hopes for this season begin with Mattecheck, whose value to the team extends much deeper than the 845 yards rushing and 342 yards passing that he contributed a year ago.
The Pioneers use a call system that allows the quarterback to change the play at the line of scrimmage depending upon what he sees in the defense and Mattecheck, in addition to being an exceptional athlete, has become an exceptional student of the game.
“He brings a lot of speed and quickness and he can throw the ball real good,’’ senior lineman Anthony Glancey said. “He can read the defense like a book and that really helps.’’
Mattecheck, like Timm, also is one of the best defensive backs in the area.
“He’s not real vocal. He leads by example,’’ Depoorter said. “The kids respect him both in the way he carries himself and for his athletic talent. He’s a great teammate.’’
The Pioneers also should have a deep stable of backs to employ in their run-oriented attack. Timm became the primary ballcarrier late last season because of injuries and finished with 260 yards rushing. Junior Nate Sheets was limited by a hand injury suffered early last season but he is equally capable with the ball in his hands.
“I think with those two kids at running back, we’ll be in very good shape there,’’ Depoorter said.
The 295-pound Glancey is the leader of a solid group of linemen.
There are other positive signs in the program. A new artificial surface practice facility was opened this summer that is a huge upgrade on what Alleman had previously.
And the schedule got a boost with the addition of Davenport Assumption as the season opener.
Iowa schools have been forbidden to play out-of-state games for many years. This is the first time the Quad-Cities’ two Catholic high schools have played each other since 1984.
“I think it’s really special because we used to play them back in the day,’’ Mattecheck said. “To start that rivalry again would mean a lot to both schools. Everyone on the team is excited to start something fresh like that.’’
Depoorter said he thinks it’s “fantastic'' that the Knights and Pioneers are playing again.
“I’m an old guy so I played in the Metro Conference and we had a blast back then,’’ he said. “When I was in junior high, we played Assumption at John O’Donnell. It’s about time we got it rekindled and it’s a great tradition … I think it’s great for the community.’’