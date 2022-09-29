Alleman moves past forfeit, seeks to end year on positive note

A few weeks after Alleman football’s first win in over a year, the team found itself unable to play.

Steps toward improvement were visible, but multiple injuries to the offensive line forced Alleman to forfeit its game against Moline last Friday.

It was a decision no one was happy about.

“It’s rough because everybody’s frustrated,” University of Notre Dame commit Charles Jagusah said. “You never want to forfeit a game. I mean, you never even want to lose a game. I hope everybody understands that we literally just could not play. But I think it got our guys to refocus and look at some of the games and moments we’ve had where we have competed.

“That’s really the point. Competing for a full game.”

Alleman returns to competition Friday night against Geneseo at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.

Coach Fritz Dieudonne said that outsiders or doubters won’t admit it, but his Pioneer team has shown signs of life this year.

Alleman was outscored 489-14 in its nine games last season, but started the 2022 campaign with a 32-6 victory over Chicago Academy (3-2) and despite the final score, the Pioneers their own with Rock Island for the first 15 minutes.

It’s those type of performances Dieudonne has gone back to when telling his team that they have the ability to stick with their opponents.

“That (Rock Island) game was so frustrating because four or five minutes into the second quarter it was a 7-6 game,” Dieudonne said. “We had a couple of fourth down stops and we were getting first downs, but just couldn’t finish off drives. I think a lot of it is just giving these kids some confidence and allowing them to see these plays not only develop, but work.”

One of those players that has seen the work payoff is Andrew Torres.

The senior running back has over 300 yards and three touchdowns — including a 140-yard performance against Rock Island. The outcome wasn’t in the Pioneers favor, but they displayed the ability to move the ball.

“This year has actually been so fun because I’m seeing holes that I’ve never seen before,” Torres said. “I think I capped off last year with 300 yards, so it feels so good to match that already and perform this year.”

Those holes have been created by an offensive line built by Jagusah and Jason Bowker. They have learned to talk as a unit and respond to what the defense is doing. By running for over 150 yards against one of the bigger teams in the WB6, it gave the line confidence that when healthy, the five up front can create space.

“It motivates you because you realize that you’re so close to it (shocking some people),” Jagusah said. "We had (235 offensive yards) against Rocky, but still lost by 40. So that’s really frustrating, but it also gives you hope and a goal that if you keep the pressure on for a whole game — we’ll get another one (win).”

That attitude is why the team was upset with the forfeit.

Regardless if Alleman could have won, it was a missed opportunity to get better — one of only nine chances a year.

“You nearly take for granted that you will play every Friday night for nine weeks,” Dieudonne said. “But then all of a sudden they got it and lost an entire game. I think that really refocused us this week and not only did it help us health wise, but even guys that weren’t technically injured had a chance to rest their bodies and get rid of that stress.”

The week also included a moment of celebration, though.

Jagusah was named to the All-American Bowl, which will be held in San Antonio in January and will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports.

“I’m honestly just really excited to go see how I stack up against all of them,” Jagusah said. “I feel like I’m pretty good, but it’s going to be fun to kind of go and learn for a week.”

Jagusah celebrated with his teammates at the team dinner Wednesday night. He said afterward they took funny pictures together and enjoyed the moment.

It was a moment that Dieudonne said impressed him a lot.

“This may sound more negative (towards others) than I’m intending, but when you look at all the photos and videos of them (All-Americans), he was the only one that did it with his teammates," Dieudonne said. “You had other guys that did it by themselves or surrounded by their families, but when he told me he had to make a video and wanted to do it at the school with the team — I just said that’s perfect. It says a lot about what he thinks about this program, the school and his teammates.

“It’s impressive to have that caliber of a kid coming out of our building.”

But with only four games left — one including a winless United Township team and another against a one-win Galesburg squad — Alleman is looking to finish the season on a high note.

The Pioneers believe if things go their way, they will make some noise.

"If we can find a way to execute and minimize our mistakes, I think we'll shock some people," Dieudonne said. "And these kids are excited to take the field again.

"Now, whether we're just dumb or unrealistic I don't know, but we've haven't taken the field this year without thinking we could compete to win the game. I'm sure outsiders would say there is no way they could, but we've went into every game with that expectation. It won't be any different the rest of the way."