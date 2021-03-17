Alleman transfer Ponder clicking with Moline, Bailey at QB

“I don’t run a lot, but I can really make plays in the pocket,” Ponder said. “I can get out of the pocket when I need to and make plays, too.”

He says senior wide receiver Blake Willey is one of his favorite targets early on, but he mentioned numerous offensive weapons on the team.

Bailey said it’s reassuring to know that the team has two capable quarterbacks backing each other up.

“I’m there for him if he gets hurt or not feeling well, I’m there,” Bailey said. “So I think that’s good.”

Bailey is excited about Moline’s team speed and toughness. He hopes to bring team leadership and trust on the field as he may line up at multiple positions this season.

“Our energy is through the roof,” he said.

Since January Moline has also had the luxury of being able to work in its new $14 million indoor multi-sport facility at the high school.

After moving to Moline, Ponder said he and Bailey clicked right away since he joined the team.