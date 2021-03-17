Alleman transfer Ponder clicking with Moline, Bailey at QB

After transferring from Alleman, Moline junior quarterback Alec Ponder brings a complementary set of skills behind center alongside fellow junior QB Matthew Bailey.
Coach Mike Morrissey plans to take advantage of both skill sets in this COVID-19 shortened season, which begins Friday at Rock Island.
Since coming to Moline after playing under center for Alleman last season, Morrissey says Ponder’s “live arm” can make any throw on the field.
“Just unbelievable from an arm strength standpoint,” Morrissey said. “We’re still working on some footwork things, but when he is on and he’s letting it go, it gets out of his hand so quick. And he’s unbelievably accurate and I think he’s just going to keep getting better the more he gets time to mesh with our kids.”
Bailey looks to provide a change of pace at the position.
“Matthew Bailey is a really athletic kid, unbelievably smart kid who is also starting for us defensively,” Morrisey said. “Just kind of a different skill set. They work together well because we’ve got a couple different packages to use with these guys. Alec’s a better thrower but also athletic enough to run.”
“The nice part is, they balance each other out well and they’ll both play.”
Morrissey plans to use both early and ride the hot hand depending on the flow of the game.
“I don’t run a lot, but I can really make plays in the pocket,” Ponder said. “I can get out of the pocket when I need to and make plays, too.”
He says senior wide receiver Blake Willey is one of his favorite targets early on, but he mentioned numerous offensive weapons on the team.
Bailey said it’s reassuring to know that the team has two capable quarterbacks backing each other up.
“I’m there for him if he gets hurt or not feeling well, I’m there,” Bailey said. “So I think that’s good.”
Bailey is excited about Moline’s team speed and toughness. He hopes to bring team leadership and trust on the field as he may line up at multiple positions this season.
“Our energy is through the roof,” he said.
Since January Moline has also had the luxury of being able to work in its new $14 million indoor multi-sport facility at the high school.
After moving to Moline, Ponder said he and Bailey clicked right away since he joined the team.
“It’s one of things where we both knew we were going to play right away. I think we both have really good potential to lead our team,” Ponder said. “We both will get in at certain times and we both will succeed I think.”
Ponder described Bailey as a “freak athlete” who could probably play almost any position on the field.
Excited to join a team with a rich tradition, Ponder said he fit in right away.
“As soon as I got here I was treated as one of them. It just clicked right away and I really love this team.”
In the backfield, Morrissey says he has six or seven guys to rotate in behind a young offensive line. Last year’s 1,200-yard rusher, Kaeden Dreifurst, is not on the team this season after things did not work out during the offseason.
Morrissey pointed to junior fullback and linebacker Gavin Grace as a tough, physical “old school-type” player to be excited about.
“We’re probably starting three or four sophomores on the offensive line and it could be the same on the defensive line as well,” he said. “We’re going to be young, but they’re aggressive kids, tough kids, they developed and put the time in.”
Colin Schuls is a junior transfer from Iowa City Liberty who will play for the Maroons after sitting out Week 1. Morrissey says the 6-foot-5 Shuls is a “tremendous” football player.
Morrissey says he will have a younger squad this season.
“We have a lot of sophomores starting for us, a lot of juniors playing. A lot of guys that are going to get their first varsity starting experience on Friday night.”
One unique weapon will be junior kicker Caroline Hazen, a standout on the soccer field who also played basketball. Morrissey says Hazen has been hitting 50-yard field goals with room to spare during live practice.
“She is an ultimate competitor and she just wants to be great at everything she does. There’s no average with her. She wants to be the absolute best she can be to be a contributor for her team and be accountable for the team,” Morrissey said. “She’s just been remarkable from that standpoint. Her leg is so much stronger and more accurate than what it was a year ago.”
In another unique sports season amid the pandemic, one major aspect for Morrissey will be sending the seniors out on a high note, and rewarding the players that persevered to the season’s start.
“The fact that they’ve been able to stick with this thing for almost a year-and-a-half, the last time they played a football game for us, is just incredible,” he said. “Our hats off to those guys that have stuck with it, not only here, but really across the state. … Emotionally, it was pretty draining and taxing on those kids, so for them to stay with it is really impressive.”