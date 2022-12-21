Alleman's Charles Jagusah signs with Notre Dame

Charles Jagusah had waited months for this moment.

The highly-touted Alleman football recruit committed to the University of Notre Dame in June, but it wasn’t until Wednesday that he made it official and signed to play for the Fighting Irish.

“The decision to commit to Notre Dame was a tough one, it wasn’t easy,” Jagusah said. “There was a lot of great programs around the country and it was tough to find the right place for me. But once I figured it out, I committed — and now I’m setting it in stone. I’m really happy.”

Jagusah, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman, also held offers from Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Wisconsin and a handful of others.

But once Marcus Freeman took charge of Notre Dame, hiring offensive line coach Harry Hiestand in the process, Jagusah realized South Bend was the best place to spend his future.

“(Hiestand) is all about consistency,” Jagusah said. “He’s shown that if you do the right things on a consistent basis, than you’ll be successful. And he’s had a lot of guys who’ve been successful. I’m excited to get in that system and get rolling right away.”

When Jagusah arrives on campus in June, he will be taught by a coach that’s had multiple offensive linemen under his wing get drafted in the first round.

“The staff before the current one didn’t talk with me much, but this new staff that came in had a vision for me and our recruiting," Jagusah said. "They had a play for what they wanted us to become. That was really big for me.”

And according to Alleman football coach Fritz Dieudonne, who has coached Jagusah the past two seasons, that potential is yet to be fully tapped.

“What’s crazy for me to think about is how much potential he still has,” Dieudonne said. “Charles is insanely gifted, but his ceiling is still so high. His ability to maximize the coaching, exposure and snaps he’s had in the Western Big 6 has gotten him ready for the next level. With a coach like Coach Hiestand, I’m excited to see how much better (Jagusah) can be.”

Jagusah is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in Illinois by both ESPN and 247Sports, and finished his high school career with multiple all-conference selections and an all-state selection in 2021. On the wrestling mat, Jagusah went 48-0 last season and pinned his way through the state tournament for a Class 1A title at 285.

While the heavyweight won’t wrestle this season due to an injury to his knee, he has still been at every dual meet to cheer, and coach, his teammates.

Both his football and wrestling teammates, plus other classmates totaling around 30 people, showed up to celebrate and take photos with Jagusah.

“I think the fact that all these students showed up says a lot about who Charles is and how they feel about him,” Dieudonne said. “Today was their first day of Christmas break. They didn’t have school or any reason to get out of the house in the cold this morning, but they came to celebrate Charles.”

So did former Alleman coaches Mike Tracey, Todd DePoorter and Dave DeJaegher.

“They (the past coaches) helped build this program and all played a hand in developing Charles,” Dieudonne said. “They are all here to see him get to this moment.”

Jagusah visited Notre Dame multiple times this season, and although the Fighting Irish didn’t start the season strong, the fan support and tradition of the program left a mark on the senior Pioneer.

“It’s a different experience there for sure,” Jagusah said. “It’s not like most college stadiums you walk into. The school has so much history and tradition and you feel that every time you’re in the stadium.

“Plus, the (offensive) line got so much better throughout the year. The team is headed in the right direction and I’m excited.”