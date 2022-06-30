Alleman's Jagusah picks Notre Dame for coaches, relationships

Some athletes like the big apparel deals, flashy recruitment visits or extra perks, but Charles Jagusah is not that type of recruit.

He wanted a program that was key on building relationships and detail-oriented about not only his technique, but his academics. Jagusah found that in Notre Dame and the now-senior Alleman Pioneer announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish on Thursday morning.

Jagusah connected with new head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, but his official visit on June 19 is what sealed it. He also took official visits to Arkansas, Michigan and Missouri.

“I got to meet the players a lot more so after being around them a bit more, I could see that it’s the right fit,” Jagusah said. “I’m really excited. Recruitment is fun, but it’s also tough. It’s nice to get it over with and I feel like I made the right choice.”

Alleman coach Fritz Dieudonne went on a visit to South Bend with Jagusah in the spring and said the impression Heistand left was a big factor in the decision.

“The way Heistand teaches the game, he’s very detail oriented and Charles is the same way,” Dieudonne said. “We were in a meeting and he was pulling our game film and showing Charles technique and what a film session with him would be like. He was telling him what he did right and what he did wrong from our games.”

With a 6-foot-6, 300 pound frame, it’s hard as a high school lineman to get many things wrong, and Dieudonne believes Notre Dame is the right place for Jagusah to continue to get better.

“On the field, it is a perfect fit,” Dieudonne said. “I don’t want to say he can play multiple positions, but athletically he could play a guard, or play tackle. As he develops, he's a guy that if they needed him to jump inside to help he could do that.”

Jagusah is ranked as the no. 1 player in the state of Illinois by both ESPN and 247Sports and both have him as a top 75 recruit in the entire country. But when talking with Jagusah, it’s something you would never expect. He is humble and quiet-spoken, never talking about himself or what he has accomplished.

“It speaks to his character because you’ve got a young man who’s a national recruit, but when he walks the halls you would never know it,” Dieudonne said. “The way he talks with his teammates and coaches, you would never know he is the number one tackle or recruit in the state. And at our youth camps he always gives a lot of time to the fourth and fifth graders.”

The fact that Jagusah wanted to stay at Alleman despite the turnover and rumors that the program wouldn’t be able to field a team is something Dieudonne has preached about in the past, and happy to expand upon it again Thursday.

“It was important for him to stay because he wanted to be a part of the solution,” Dieudonne said. “He told me it was important to him to stay at his school rather than join somebody else. That speaks volume to him as a young man and his character, but also what he and his family think about what it means to be an Alleman Pioneer.”

Jagusah pinned his way through the state wrestling tournament to win his first state title and cap off a perfect 41-0 season last year. Despite the football commitment, he still plans to be back on the mat following the football season.

And he has some humble goals to goal along with it.

“To just get some wins, that’s about it really,” Jagusah said. “Start rolling some kids and see what happens.”

What about another state championship?

“Well, maybe," he said. "I guess we will see.”

