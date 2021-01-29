AlWood senior Althaus headed to Illinois

The recent hiring of former Prophetstown and University of Iowa standout Bret Bielema as the Fighting Illini head coach seemed to be the clinching factor in Althaus' mind, especially as he looks to take his football career to the highest level.

"When Coach Bielema came in, I knew then Illinois was the right school for me," he said. "He not only develops great players at the college level, he also puts them in the NFL. That's what I want to do; that's the next step for me."

While the opportunity to participate in Big Ten Conference competition at Memorial Stadium is a powerful enough enticement, for Althaus the connection between him and his future collegiate home runs even deeper.

His parents, David and Angie Althaus, both graduated from Illinois, as did his older brother Sam. His sister Annie is a student there, and his twin sister Grace is also looking at joining her brother in Champaign.

"Growing up, I felt it was the place where I wanted to be; my whole family is either going to Illinois or went there," Althaus said. "From sixth grade on, I knew I wanted to play college football, and Illinois was always at the top of my list, not just for the great football tradition there, but the educational tradition as well.