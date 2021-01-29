AlWood senior Althaus headed to Illinois

WOODHULL — The IHSA's decision this past week to green-light a spring football season made it a very good week for high school players all over Illinois.
For one area athlete in particular — AlWood High School senior Lucas Althaus — a very good week became infinitely better thanks to a Thursday morning phone call.
Having fielded offers from several NCAA Division I schools over the last several months, the star tight end/defensive end for the Ridgewood football co-op will get to fulfill a dream as he has committed to play for the University of Illinois.
"I've been waiting for the call I got (Thursday) morning for a long, long time," Althaus said. "I was actually in class when Coach Embleton (Pat Embleton, the Fighting Illini's director of football recruiting) called. He said he had good news for me, and the rest is history. I'm committed to what I'd describe as my dream school."
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Althaus will join the Illini as a preferred walk-on, a status he is looking forward to rapidly changing.
"They told me with a new staff coming in and with me being what you could call a highly looked-at player, I was told that if I put the work in, I would eventually receive a scholarship," he said. "I'll go there and keep doing what I've been doing, and try to get a scholarship within two years."
The recent hiring of former Prophetstown and University of Iowa standout Bret Bielema as the Fighting Illini head coach seemed to be the clinching factor in Althaus' mind, especially as he looks to take his football career to the highest level.
"When Coach Bielema came in, I knew then Illinois was the right school for me," he said. "He not only develops great players at the college level, he also puts them in the NFL. That's what I want to do; that's the next step for me."
While the opportunity to participate in Big Ten Conference competition at Memorial Stadium is a powerful enough enticement, for Althaus the connection between him and his future collegiate home runs even deeper.
His parents, David and Angie Althaus, both graduated from Illinois, as did his older brother Sam. His sister Annie is a student there, and his twin sister Grace is also looking at joining her brother in Champaign.
"Growing up, I felt it was the place where I wanted to be; my whole family is either going to Illinois or went there," Althaus said. "From sixth grade on, I knew I wanted to play college football, and Illinois was always at the top of my list, not just for the great football tradition there, but the educational tradition as well.
"Illinois wanted me as a tight end, I'll get a great education there and it's close to home. I feel at home there, and I knew this was a no-brainer. I wanted to commit before (signing) next Wednesday."
Before choosing the Illini, Althaus had fielded D-I offers from two other Land of Lincoln schools, Northern Illinois and Illinois State, as well as the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn. He also received interest from Bucknell and Indiana, among others.
Althaus started to attract that kind of attention in the fall of 2019 when he earned first-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference honors at tight end while helping the Spartans to a 6-4 record and the first postseason appearance since the gridiron co-op between AlWood and Cambridge debuted in 2010.
He hauled in 21 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns and also recorded 45 tackles from his defensive end slot, earning honorable mention All-LTC kudos on that side of the line.
"I had a great season as a junior, and I think I can top it and even double those numbers," Althaus stated. "It's a little scary, thinking that my high school days are numbered, but I'm ready to take the next step at Illinois. I'll sign with them next Wednesday, and then I can just go out there and have fun."
The fact that he will have one more go-round with his Ridgewood teammates — albeit in a shortened six-game season with no playoffs — has Althaus happy that he will finish his high school career on his own terms.
"It's going to be busy, but we'll attack it as not being busy, but doing what we want to do," he said. "I'll still go out there and play every game like it's my last."
For several years to come, however, Lucas Althaus looks to have many more football games left to play.