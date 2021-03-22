An unusual start to spring prep football season

It doesn't get any easier for the Panthers, though, as they host a very dangerous Rock Island team in Friday's home opener at the Soule Bowl.

Fan-friendly? It was great to see fans back in the stands for prep games and able to support their kids during athletic events, even if there were caps on the number of people who could attend.

At times, though, I realized I really didn't miss the negativity some of those fans brought with them. I understand that they have every right in the world to voice their displeasure at officials when they feel as if calls were missed or at coaches for what they perceive is questionable play calling.

But it also made me realize how much I didn't miss having that behavior at games.

Please help out: Speaking of enjoying the opportunity to watch games again. …

I couldn't help but notice that a number of fans were not wearing face coverings despite them being mandatory to attend IHSA-sanctioned events — indoors or outside.

Athletic directors implored fans via numerous announcements that face coverings were required and this is one thing that administrators/security personnel should not have to deal with.