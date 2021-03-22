An unusual start to spring prep football season

Yes, it was unusual to be covering high school football this past weekend ... In March ... While the NCAA men's basketball tournament was just getting started.
Welcome to our world in the middle of a pandemic.
While some things surrounding the start of a short COVID-19-altered season were very unusual, some things were very familiar.
One of those issues that stood out was the number of timeouts that slowed games because of cramping issues.
Seeing that happen in season openers in August when temperatures are still warm is expected. I was shocked at the number of stoppages there were in games across the league in 40- and 50-degree weather.
I'm sure proper hydration techniques will be major issues addressed this week in practices.
Most of the “injury” timeouts were for cramps or minor nicks, but the Rock Island football team had a couple of more major issues that removed starters Ravon Taylor and Terrell Akers from Friday’s 41-29 victory over Moline.
The good news from coaches and trainers at Rocky is that neither of those injuries were major. Both are expected back in action at some point, which is encouraging.
Picking out Panther positives: Starting the season with a 35-22 setback at Quincy was not the way United Township coach Nick Welch wanted to kick off the season.
But the long bus ride home gave him and the coaching staff lots of time to realize there were plenty of good things upon which to build in the next five weeks.
“I was proud of the way we competed,” said Welch. “The kids didn’t give up and kept playing. We were down 22-8 at halftime, but we came back.”
Welch had reason for optimism saying the Panthers’ mistakes were minor – first-game types of miscues and a need to get the basketball players more reps as they transition into a new sport. Included in that group is senior QB Daslah Geadeyan, who leads what can be a productive offense.
One of the bright spots for the Panthers offensively was senior running back Cayne Smith, who rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns.
“I thought Cayne Smith ran the ball very well,” said Welch of the senior’s 25 or 26 carries. “He really put the team on his back and broke a couple of tackles on a few runs. … He got a lot of yards on his own. He played very well.
“Defensively, I thought Simon (senior Simon Wilson) played very well up front and I thought our outside linebacker, Izzy Loumedjinon, played very well, very disciplined.
“I thought the o-line pass protected well and we didn’t give up a sack. We just have to clean up some things with Das and our receivers.”
It doesn't get any easier for the Panthers, though, as they host a very dangerous Rock Island team in Friday's home opener at the Soule Bowl.
Fan-friendly? It was great to see fans back in the stands for prep games and able to support their kids during athletic events, even if there were caps on the number of people who could attend.
At times, though, I realized I really didn't miss the negativity some of those fans brought with them. I understand that they have every right in the world to voice their displeasure at officials when they feel as if calls were missed or at coaches for what they perceive is questionable play calling.
But it also made me realize how much I didn't miss having that behavior at games.
Please help out: Speaking of enjoying the opportunity to watch games again. …
I couldn't help but notice that a number of fans were not wearing face coverings despite them being mandatory to attend IHSA-sanctioned events — indoors or outside.
Athletic directors implored fans via numerous announcements that face coverings were required and this is one thing that administrators/security personnel should not have to deal with.
Administrators have enough on their plates with everything they are dealing with the fall sports of football, soccer and volleyball now being played and the traditional spring sports looming.
Be a good sport and help them out – and everyone around you – by adhering to the face covering mandate.