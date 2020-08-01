Annawan-Wethersfield excited for delayed football season

KEWANEE — Up until the early afternoon hours this past Wednesday, members of the Annawan-Wethersfield football squad found themselves on pins and needles.
Would the football season be in the fall or bumped to the spring? And, in what was the worst-case scenario for the Titans and other Illinois squads: Would there be a season at all?
Motivated to take the next step after last autumn's Class 1A Final Four postseason run, the A-W co-op got what it deemed to be good news this past Wednesday when the IHSA announced there would be a season after all — albeit, one that would not start until Feb. 15, which as of now is the scheduled first day of practice.
The first games are set for March 5 to kick off what will be a shortened, seven-game regular season, to be followed by a regional-style postseason setup.
For two of the Titans' senior leaders, quarterback/defensive back Coltin Quagliano and halfback/linebacker Reece Gripp, the wait to play football will be well worth it.
"As soon as the announcement came out, we were all very happy," said Quagliano. "Having the chance to put on the pads and play our senior year, we're all very excited. We've been fortunate, too, to have the coaching staff that we do, and that they've let us know what's been going on.
"We know we've got a good team coming back, and even with the season being delayed, we'll work harder than before. You're going to see the best of us."
Last fall, Annawan-Wethersfield posted the first undefeated regular season since the co-op began in 2008, going on to finish 12-1 and one win short of the 1A state championship game after dropping a wild 44-30 semifinal shootout with eventual state winner Lena-Winslow.
"We've been thinking about (this) football season ever since last fall," said Gripp. "After the Le-Win game, we'll be playing with a chip on our shoulder. Even with everything changing, we're still excited to have more time to study, watch film and lift."
Gripp and Quagliano teamed up in one of the state's most explosive backfields to help the Titans win their third Lincoln Trail Conference championship in four years, with the latter earning 1A honorable mention All-State kudos from the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association.
Quagliano completed 62.5% of his passes for 3,087 yards and 39 touchdowns as well as rushing for 694 yards and five TDs; Gripp tallied 808 of his 1,152 total yards and 13 of his 15 TDs on the ground in addition to posting 36 tackles.
"We want to play football. We're 100% relieved," Gripp said of the team's reaction to the IHSA's decision this past week. "All of the guys were hoping we'd get to play in the fall, but at the end of the day, we just want to play. We've got a lot of returning starters back, as well as a bunch of guys who got a lot of playing time.
"That experience will help us. We've got a lot of guys who've been in the program three or four years, who know what they're doing and can lead the way for the younger guys."
Echoing Gripp's words, Quagliano feels that the relief of knowing that a season is in the cards for his teammates and himself will only give A-W the motivation to build on last year's Final Four run and reach the state finals for the first time as a co-op.
"For sure, we were worried we might not get the chance to play," he said. "Having sports is something that helps to take us through school. We're all very excited to get to play."
