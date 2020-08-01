Annawan-Wethersfield excited for delayed football season

KEWANEE — Up until the early afternoon hours this past Wednesday, members of the Annawan-Wethersfield football squad found themselves on pins and needles.

Would the football season be in the fall or bumped to the spring? And, in what was the worst-case scenario for the Titans and other Illinois squads: Would there be a season at all?

Motivated to take the next step after last autumn's Class 1A Final Four postseason run, the A-W co-op got what it deemed to be good news this past Wednesday when the IHSA announced there would be a season after all — albeit, one that would not start until Feb. 15, which as of now is the scheduled first day of practice.

The first games are set for March 5 to kick off what will be a shortened, seven-game regular season, to be followed by a regional-style postseason setup.

For two of the Titans' senior leaders, quarterback/defensive back Coltin Quagliano and halfback/linebacker Reece Gripp, the wait to play football will be well worth it.

"As soon as the announcement came out, we were all very happy," said Quagliano. "Having the chance to put on the pads and play our senior year, we're all very excited. We've been fortunate, too, to have the coaching staff that we do, and that they've let us know what's been going on.