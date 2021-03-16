 Skip to main content
Annawan-Wethersfield football out to prove they are among state's best
Annawan-Wethersfield football out to prove they are among state's best

112319-mda-spt-aw-football-016a.JPG

Annawan-Wethersfield's Reece Gripp runs the ball during the Titans' 2019 Class 1A state football semifinal game against Lena-Winslow. Gripp is among several key returning pieces for the Titans this season.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

KEWANEE — Even with the graduation of three unanimous first team all-conference standouts, the Annawan-Wethersfield football squad harbored high hopes for the 2020 fall season.

With good reason.

Among the returning group of Titan standouts is another unanimous All-Lincoln Trail first-teamer, senior quarterback Coltin Quagliano. The 2019 Dispatch-Argus Western Illinois Area Co-Player of the Year threw for 3,087 yards and 39 touchdowns, racking up 3,781 total yards and 44 TDs.

Additionally, the return of five other returning All-LTC standouts from a team that won its third conference title in four years and ended a 12-1 season with a loss the Class 1A semifinals bolstered their hopes further, especially after battling eventual state champion Lena-Winslow tough in a 44-30 Final Four setback.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic put the season on the shelf — temporarily — postponing opening night until Friday. A shortened six-game regular season is the end result, with the state playoff series put on hiatus until the fall of 2021.

"The group we have back, I think they were looking forward to a more traditional season and giving it one last run," said Annawan-Wethersfield head coach Logan Willits. "We thought we were really close last year, and with the returning guys we had and their competitive desire, we wanted the chance to see how we would stack up against anybody.

"Now, we have the opportunity of being able to play these six games together. We still want to prove we're one of the top teams in the state."

The Titans' six-game campaign, which kicks off Friday night against Ottawa Marquette at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, will feature its own set of challenges as A-W shoots for a Lincoln Trail title three-peat.

"I think our schedule is going to be tough; the LTC is always very competitive," Willits said. "Marquette is a really good program; they're a good team for our kids to open up against. We're going to come out on Friday nights and ratchet it up."

Other key dates on the schedule include a Thursday night special on April 1 at Cambridge against Ridgewood, a club that went 6-4 in 2019 and reached the playoffs for the first time as a co-op. Back-to-back games at Mercer County (April 16) and against 2017 LTC champion Princeville at Annawan (April 23) close out the abbreviated season.

A-W does lose one of the area's premier defenders in linebacker Drake VanHyfte (163 tackles, including 81 solos and 38 tackles for loss), a first team Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 1A All-State selection who is now playing at the Division I level at Eastern Illinois University.

VanHyfte was also one of the Titans' three unanimous All-LTC first-teamers alongside wide receiver Julian Samuels (52 receptions for 1,086 yards and 14 TDs) and defensive back Isaac Shaw (51 tackles, five interceptions). Lineman Tevin Baker (50 tackles, 14 TFLs), a first team all-conference pick both ways, also graduated.

However, the cupboard is far from bare.

In addition to Quagliano, an honorable mention IHSFCA 1A All-State pick in ’19, the Titans return another potent offensive weapon in senior running back Reece Gripp (1,152 total yards, 15 touchdowns). Gripp is also a key returning defensive piece at linebacker.

Fellow senior linebackers Brady Kelley and Mitch Lambert (81 tackles, second behind VanHyfte) and lineman Logan Troxell also return for an A-W defense that allowed 12.5 points per game. Troxell was an All-LTC pick on both sides of the line, while another senior, Kale Nelson, was a second team all-conference pick at tight end.

"We've been having conversations with the guys about the season, knowing we've now only got six games left, and that this is something not many of them are going to do after high school," said Willits. "With this situation, they know that at any given point, it could all be over. Not ourselves, but with one of our opponents.

"They want to make the most of every opportunity."

OTHER AREA TEAMS TO WATCH

Mercer County: Highlighting a 7-4 season with their first postseason win since the 2013 Class 2A quarterfinals, the Golden Eagles tied Princeville (7-3) for second in the Lincoln Trail with a 5-2 conference mark. Among key returners are senior linebacker Matthew Gray (56 tackles, six TFLs), a unanimous first team All-LTC pick, and classmate Trace Seefeld (70 tackles, 14 TFLs), a first-teamer both ways. Offensively, senior running back Braden Williams posted 973 yards and 11 TDs on the ground and recorded just under 1,200 total yards and was second-team All-LTC; Gray chipped in with 16 receptions for 327 yards and a touchdown.

Ridgewood: Going 6-4 (4-3 LTC) and reaching the 1A playoffs, the first such trip since the co-op between Cambridge and AlWood began in the fall of 2010, the Spartans boast a D-I talent in recent Illinois signee Lucas Althaus. The senior was first team All-LTC at end with 21 receptions for 273 yards and two TDs and also had 45 tackles. Senior fullback/linebacker D.J. VanHouten was first team on defense with 65 tackles as well as rushing for 414 yards; junior wide receiver Lucas Kessinger (30 receptions, 499 yards, nine TDs; 72 tackles) was first-team on offense. A second team All-LTC pick, senior RB/LB Colton Stahl tallied 837 total yards and 11 TDs and also added 59 tackles.

Kewanee: Capping their 7-4 finish with a 5-1 showing in the Three Rivers Conference's Mississippi Division — one game behind division winner and Class 3A semifinalist Princeton — and their first playoff win in 20 years, the Boilermakers are bolstered by returning senior running back Tayvian Taylor (1,135 yards, 10 TDs) a first-team all-conference selection, with junior quarterback and honorable mention All-TRAC Mississippi pick Will Bruno (1,329 passing yards, 14 TDs) providing balance. Kewanee should remain strong up front with returning all-conference linemen Taybor Conover and James Connor.

Morrison: Edging 2019 Class 2A state champion Sterling Newman (13-1) by a game to win the Three Rivers Conference's Rock Division with a 6-0 league mark, the Mustangs have to replace several key components of their 1A quarterfinal squad but do return a pair of second team All-TRAC Rock Division standouts in junior quarterback Nate Helms (1,063 passing yards, 11 TDs) and center Tyson Smith, as well as senior RB/LB Hunter Newman (823 yards, five TDs; 41 tackles), who earned all-conference recognition on both sides.

Fulton: After a solid finish in the TRAC Rock, going 4-2 to take third place, the Steamers (5-5) look to be a prime candidate to challenge for a conference title with a talented senior class led by first team all-conference tackle Jake North (87 tackles, nine TFLs, five sacks). Offensively, the trio of RBs Ethan Rash (991 yards, 16 TDs) and Kyler Pessman (957 total yards, 11 TDs) and QB Connor Barnett (1,077 yards, eight TDs) returns from an offense that averaged four touchdowns per game, with classmates and fellow all-conference honorees Dylan Bridgeman, Max Pannell and Nate Portz to provide protection up front.

Orion: Coming off a 3-3 finish in the Three Rivers Rock to place one game behind third-place Fulton in the standings, the Chargers (5-5) look to make a surge and challenge for a conference title behind such returning standouts as senior running back Coby Schultz, who compiled 1,153 total yards and 14 TDs, including 10 touchdown receptions. Schultz was an honorable mention All-State pick as well as first team all-conference. All-Conference senior linemen Jayson Johnson and Zach Riddell will strengthen the Chargers up front, with junior TE/LB Quinn Hoftender (25 receptions, 420 yards, five TDs; 48 tackles) and junior DB Jared Mohr (47 tackles) other key returners.

Keep an eye on....: Riverdale and Rockridge both narrowly missed the playoffs in 2019 with 4-5 records. The Rams return one of the area's top defenders in first-team All-TRAC Rock end Bryan Caves (56 tackles, 12 TFLs) as well as second-team senior end David Arney (1,026 total yards, eight TDs). For the Rockets, first-team senior defensive tackle Ryan Parchert and second-team offensive end Nate Henry (29 receptions, 474 yards, six TDs), along with junior QB Brayden Deem (1,976 total yards, 14 TD passes, five rushing TDs), could help the club return to prominence.

