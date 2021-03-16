Annawan-Wethersfield football out to prove they are among state's best

KEWANEE — Even with the graduation of three unanimous first team all-conference standouts, the Annawan-Wethersfield football squad harbored high hopes for the 2020 fall season.
With good reason.
Among the returning group of Titan standouts is another unanimous All-Lincoln Trail first-teamer, senior quarterback Coltin Quagliano. The 2019 Dispatch-Argus Western Illinois Area Co-Player of the Year threw for 3,087 yards and 39 touchdowns, racking up 3,781 total yards and 44 TDs.
Additionally, the return of five other returning All-LTC standouts from a team that won its third conference title in four years and ended a 12-1 season with a loss the Class 1A semifinals bolstered their hopes further, especially after battling eventual state champion Lena-Winslow tough in a 44-30 Final Four setback.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic put the season on the shelf — temporarily — postponing opening night until Friday. A shortened six-game regular season is the end result, with the state playoff series put on hiatus until the fall of 2021.
"The group we have back, I think they were looking forward to a more traditional season and giving it one last run," said Annawan-Wethersfield head coach Logan Willits. "We thought we were really close last year, and with the returning guys we had and their competitive desire, we wanted the chance to see how we would stack up against anybody.
"Now, we have the opportunity of being able to play these six games together. We still want to prove we're one of the top teams in the state."
The Titans' six-game campaign, which kicks off Friday night against Ottawa Marquette at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, will feature its own set of challenges as A-W shoots for a Lincoln Trail title three-peat.
"I think our schedule is going to be tough; the LTC is always very competitive," Willits said. "Marquette is a really good program; they're a good team for our kids to open up against. We're going to come out on Friday nights and ratchet it up."
Other key dates on the schedule include a Thursday night special on April 1 at Cambridge against Ridgewood, a club that went 6-4 in 2019 and reached the playoffs for the first time as a co-op. Back-to-back games at Mercer County (April 16) and against 2017 LTC champion Princeville at Annawan (April 23) close out the abbreviated season.
A-W does lose one of the area's premier defenders in linebacker Drake VanHyfte (163 tackles, including 81 solos and 38 tackles for loss), a first team Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 1A All-State selection who is now playing at the Division I level at Eastern Illinois University.
VanHyfte was also one of the Titans' three unanimous All-LTC first-teamers alongside wide receiver Julian Samuels (52 receptions for 1,086 yards and 14 TDs) and defensive back Isaac Shaw (51 tackles, five interceptions). Lineman Tevin Baker (50 tackles, 14 TFLs), a first team all-conference pick both ways, also graduated.
However, the cupboard is far from bare.
In addition to Quagliano, an honorable mention IHSFCA 1A All-State pick in ’19, the Titans return another potent offensive weapon in senior running back Reece Gripp (1,152 total yards, 15 touchdowns). Gripp is also a key returning defensive piece at linebacker.
Fellow senior linebackers Brady Kelley and Mitch Lambert (81 tackles, second behind VanHyfte) and lineman Logan Troxell also return for an A-W defense that allowed 12.5 points per game. Troxell was an All-LTC pick on both sides of the line, while another senior, Kale Nelson, was a second team all-conference pick at tight end.
"We've been having conversations with the guys about the season, knowing we've now only got six games left, and that this is something not many of them are going to do after high school," said Willits. "With this situation, they know that at any given point, it could all be over. Not ourselves, but with one of our opponents.
"They want to make the most of every opportunity."