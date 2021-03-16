Annawan-Wethersfield football out to prove they are among state's best

"Now, we have the opportunity of being able to play these six games together. We still want to prove we're one of the top teams in the state."

The Titans' six-game campaign, which kicks off Friday night against Ottawa Marquette at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, will feature its own set of challenges as A-W shoots for a Lincoln Trail title three-peat.

"I think our schedule is going to be tough; the LTC is always very competitive," Willits said. "Marquette is a really good program; they're a good team for our kids to open up against. We're going to come out on Friday nights and ratchet it up."

Other key dates on the schedule include a Thursday night special on April 1 at Cambridge against Ridgewood, a club that went 6-4 in 2019 and reached the playoffs for the first time as a co-op. Back-to-back games at Mercer County (April 16) and against 2017 LTC champion Princeville at Annawan (April 23) close out the abbreviated season.

A-W does lose one of the area's premier defenders in linebacker Drake VanHyfte (163 tackles, including 81 solos and 38 tackles for loss), a first team Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 1A All-State selection who is now playing at the Division I level at Eastern Illinois University.