Annawan-Wethersfield's comeback falls short in state semifinals

“They were coming back, and we couldn't lose any more momentum,” said Bruce, who rushed for 228 yards and three TDs on 16 carries. “I was just trying to pick up the team and do my best.”

For the Titans, a 31-of-50, 322-yard passing performance by Quagliano was not enough to send them to the state championship game for the first time as they bow out at 12-1.

“It was definitely important for us to send out our seniors like we did. I can't describe how wonderful those guys are,” said Quagliano, referring to the quartet of Samuels (nine receptions for 105 yards), Isaac Shaw (five receptions for 44 yards) and defensive stalwarts Tevin Baker and Drake VanHyfte.

The way the game began, it looked as if A-W would have a strong chance at extending its season to Friday's 1A title game in DeKalb.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Taking the opening kickoff, the Titans marched 75 yards in 10 plays for the game's opening points, provided when Quagliano hit Nelson with a 4-yard touchdown pass on fourth down.

However, that seemed to wake the second-seeded Panthers up, as a 61-yard TD run by Bruce and Luke Benson's 24-yard scoring toss to Kade Chrisman, plus a pair of two-point conversions, had Le-Win up 16-6 after the opening period.