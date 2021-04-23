Annawan-Wethersfield tops Princeville, secures LTC football crown

ANNAWAN — With no state championship to pursue this season, the Annawan-Wethersfield football squad was more than happy to play for a Lincoln Trail Conference crown Friday night.
Standing in the way of Class 1A's sixth-ranked Titans and an LTC championship three-peat was undefeated and seventh-ranked Princeville, the 2017 conference champs.
After battling through three quarters, A-W had plenty left to get itself across the finish line to the Lincoln Trail title, scoring a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to nail down a 42-22 victory at the Annawan Athletic Field.
Finishing 5-1 in an all-LTC schedule, the Titans edged the Princes (5-1, 4-1) by a half-game for their third straight league title and their fourth such crown in the last five years.
“Coming into this game, we knew what to expect; Princeville is a very good team,” said A-W senior quarterback Coltin Quagliano, who completed 13 of 22 passes for 318 yards and five touchdowns and ran for a sixth score.
“I wouldn't be here without my guys. I'm definitely going to miss this. The electricity we have, when we turn it on, it's powerful. Playing here at Annawan with all the houses around the field, I couldn't ask for a better place for our last game.”
Holding a 30-22 lead going into the fourth after Princeville closed the gap on a four-yard touchdown run by Hunter Boland (32 carries for 207 yards and two TDs) late in the third quarter, A-W quickly made it a two-score game on Quagliano's 13-yard touchdown run.
With 3:37 remaining, Quagliano's 36-yard scoring strike to senior end Tuker Miller put the Titans up by 20 and started the countdown to a championship celebration.
“After Ridgewood (a 41-14 loss in the third game), we could've folded, but we didn't,” said A-W coach Logan Willits. “We fought and became the team we were (Friday).”
On the first series of the game, Annawan-Wethersfield rolled the dice on a fourth-and-one from its own 20-yard line and won big, as Quagliano hit Reece Gripp behind the Princes' secondary and Gripp used his speed to turn the play into an 80-yard touchdown and a 6-0 Titan lead.
“We talk before games about scoring the first touchdown; when we do that, it sets the tone early and we go nuts with it,” said Quagliano. “We were tense coming in, and that relaxed everyone.”
Princeville tried to respond behind the running of Boland, marching to the A-W 22. But after an 18-yard loss on a bad snap set the Princes back, senior linebacker Tuker Miller wrapped up Princeville quarterback Sam Streitmatter for no gain on fourth-and-six from the 25-yard line.
The Titans turned that stop into their second touchdown, with Miller on the receiving end of a 73-yard strike from Quagliano, with the latter running in the two-point conversion for a 14-0 A-W lead with 3:25 left in the opening period.
“Those big plays definitely helped,” said Miller, who had four receptions for 122 yards. “They gave us a big boost.”
However, the Princes would answer before the quarter ended as Streitmatter (12 of 24, 181 yards) hit Denver Hoerr (six receptions for 94 yards) with a 15-yard touchdown pass. R.J. Ahten's PAT kick cut the hosts' lead in half.
In the second quarter, the teams traded scores. Quagliano hit Cole Troxell from 27 yards out and Gripp ran on the two-point conversion on the first play of the period.
Midway through the second, a 25-yard fourth down pass from Streitmatter to Hoerr set up Boland's three-yard scoring run, with Ahten's point-after kick getting Princeville within 22-14.
The Princes were driving toward their third touchdown of the first half, but another errant snap was pounced on by Troxell at the Princeville 38. A few plays later, he hauled in his second TD catch from Quagliano, with Darius Dickerson running in the two-point conversion to put the Titans up 30-14.
“I had great timing with (Quagliano),” said Troxell, who had four catches for 79 yards. “He made good throws, and I was wide-open. We did our job.”
A big defensive play by Quagliano to end the first half ensured A-W took that 16-point lead into halftime. With two seconds left and Princeville less than a yard from the end zone, Quagliano hit Boland for a two-yard loss as time expired.