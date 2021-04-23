Annawan-Wethersfield tops Princeville, secures LTC football crown

ANNAWAN — With no state championship to pursue this season, the Annawan-Wethersfield football squad was more than happy to play for a Lincoln Trail Conference crown Friday night.

Standing in the way of Class 1A's sixth-ranked Titans and an LTC championship three-peat was undefeated and seventh-ranked Princeville, the 2017 conference champs.

After battling through three quarters, A-W had plenty left to get itself across the finish line to the Lincoln Trail title, scoring a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to nail down a 42-22 victory at the Annawan Athletic Field.

Finishing 5-1 in an all-LTC schedule, the Titans edged the Princes (5-1, 4-1) by a half-game for their third straight league title and their fourth such crown in the last five years.

“Coming into this game, we knew what to expect; Princeville is a very good team,” said A-W senior quarterback Coltin Quagliano, who completed 13 of 22 passes for 318 yards and five touchdowns and ran for a sixth score.

“I wouldn't be here without my guys. I'm definitely going to miss this. The electricity we have, when we turn it on, it's powerful. Playing here at Annawan with all the houses around the field, I couldn't ask for a better place for our last game.”