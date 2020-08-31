AP Iowa high school football poll

The first Associated Press Iowa high school football poll of the season was released Monday afternoon.
North Scott, Davenport Assumption, West Liberty and Easton Valley are among the area teams ranked in voting done by sportswriters across the state.
Here is the complete poll:
Class 4A
Team;Record;Pts.
1. West Des Moines Dowling (4);1-0;90
2. West Des Moines Valley (2);1-0;82
3. Ankeny (4);1-0;80
4. Southeast Polk;1-0;69
5. Cedar Falls;1-0;55
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;1-0;41
7. Urbandale;1-0;34
8. Iowa City West;1-0;27
9. Waukee;0-1;20
10. Cedar Rapids Washington;1-0;13
Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge 11; Dubuque Hempstead 6; Pleasant Valley 5; Des Moines Roosevelt 4; Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3; Des Moines Lincoln 3; Bettendorf 2; Indianola 2; Ankeny Centennial 1; Sioux City East 1; Cedar Rapids Prairie 1.
Class 3A
Team;Record;Pts
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (7);1-0;93
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1);1-0;64
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1);1-0;61
T4. Harlan;1-0;60
T4. C.B. Lewis Central;1-0;60
6. Washington (1);1-0;45
7. West Delaware;2-0;44
8. North Scott;1-0;34
9. Pella;0-1;24
10. Davenport Assumption;1-0;19
Others receiving votes: Carlisle 15; Glenwood 11; Grinnell 9; Des Moines Hoover 5; Western Dubuque 3, Mason City 3.
Class 2A
Team;Record;Pts.
1. Monroe PCM (6);1-0;93
2. Williamsburg (2);1-0;77
3. Clear Lake;1-0;73
4. Inwood West Lyon (2);1-0;67
T5. Solon;0-1;29
T5. Waukon;0-1;29
T7. West Liberty;1-0;18
T7. Central Lyon-GLR;1-0;18
T7. Greene County;1-0;18
10. Unity Christian;1-0;17
Others receiving votes: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16; Independence 15; Sioux Center 15; Spirit Lake 13; Esterville-Lincoln Central 11; Des Moines Christian 9; Monticello 6; Mount Vernon 6; New Hampton 6; South Tama 6; West Marshall 3; Algona 3; Maquoketa 2.
Class 1A
Team;Record;Pts.
1. O-A/BCIG (9);1-0;97
2. South Central Calhoun;1-0;79
T3. Dike-New Hartford;1-0;71
T3. Van Meter (1);1-0;71
5. West Branch;1-0;59
6. Underwood;1-0;54
7. West Sioux;1-0;39
8. Sigourney-Keota;1-0;27
9. Panora Panorama;0-1;12
10. Mount Ayr;1-0;10
Others receiving votes: Osage 6; Treynor 6; Interstate 35 4; Durant 4; Wilton 3; Hull Western Christian 2; Emmetsburg 2; East Marshall 1; Sumner-Fredericksburg 1; Pleasantville 1.
Class A
Team;Record;Pts.
1. Grundy Center (4);1-0;90
2. St. Ansgar (4);1-0;88
3. Iowa City Regina (2);0-1;65
4. Edgewood-Colesburg;1-0;56
5. South Winneshiek;1-0;45
6. Wapsie Valley;1-0;40
7. Woodbury Central;1-0;38
8. Lisbon;1-0;32
9. Lake Mills;1-0;19
10. Britt West Hancock;0-1;17
Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs St. Albert 11; Logan-Magnolia 9; Lynnville-Sully 7; Earlham 6; Bellevue 6; MFL MarMac 6; Tri-Center 5; Fort Dodge St. Edmond 4; Waterloo Columbus 4; Mason City Newman 2; Southwest Valley 1; Akron-Westfield 1; Alburnett 1; Belle Plaine 1.
8-Player
Team;Record;Pts.
1. Gilbertville Don Bosco (9);1-0;99
2. Audubon (1);1-0;83
3. Anita CAM;1-0;71
4. Remsen St. Mary's;1-0;69
5. Fremont Mills;1-0;59
6. Newell-Fonda;1-0;37
7. Montezuma;1-0;24
8. Easton Valley;1-0;22
9. Springville;1-0;19
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;1-0;18
Others receiving votes: Brooklyn BGM 10; WACO 10; New London 7; Harris-Lake Park 4; Liberty Center Southeast Warren 4; Iowa Valley 3; English Valleys 3; Riceville 2; Winfield-Mount Union 2; AGWSR 1; Coon Rapids-Bayard 1; Janesville 1; Kingsley-Pierson 1.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!