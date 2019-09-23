AREA FAB 5
1. Annawan-Wethersfield (4-0, LW: 1)
Annawan-Wethersfield held Mercer County to just 83 total yards in a 28-0 win, the Titans' fifth straight win in the series. Coltin Quagliano threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns for the Titans.
This week: vs. Princeville (4-0)
2. Morrison (4-0, LW: 5)
The Mustangs shut out Fulton 24-0 to win the Wooden Shoe for the first time since 2013. Morrison held the Steamers to just 19 rushing yards in the first half and are now 4-0 for the first time since 2009, a year that ended with a state title.
This week: Saturday at Sterling Newman (4-0)
3. Orion (3-1, LW: 3)
You have free articles remaining.
The Chargers fell 44-0 to Princeton, their first regular-season loss since Oct. 20, 2017. It's the first time Orion has been shut out since Aug. 31, 2012 when it suffered a 47-0 loss to Alleman as members of the West Central Conference.
This week: at Riverdale (2-2)
4. Ridgewood (4-0, LW: NR)
Colton Stahl had a pair of 24-yard touchdown runs and added a 10-yard touchdown pass to lead Ridgewood to a 35-20 win over Stark County. The Spartans are 4-0 for the first time in program history.
This week: vs. Mercer County (2-2)
5. Easton Valley (4-0, LW: NR)
Kolton Murphy had eight carries for 103 yards and four touchdowns as well as a 55-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as Easton Valley trounced Midland 58-8. The River Hawks are 4-0 for the first time since returning to 8-player football.
This week: vs. Springville (4-1)