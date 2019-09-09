AREA FAB 5
1. Annawan-Wethersfield (2-0, LW: 1)
Annawan-Wethersfield hung on for a 32-25 over Farmington, snapping the Farmers' 28-game regular-season winning streak. The Titans were up 32-6 at half before having to hold off a second-half comeback.
This week: vs. Monmouth United (0-2)
2. Orion (2-0, LW: 2)
Ryan Jungwirth led the Chargers to a late 35-27 win over Kewanee. The senior quarterback threw a touchdown pass and two-point conversion to Kobe Lieving with 4:18 left in the game. Jungwirth then picked off a pass and scored on a 1-yard sneak with 17.2 seconds left for the win.
This week: vs. Rockridge (2-0)
3. Maquoketa (2-0, LW: 5)
Kannon Coakley rushed for 156 yards and threw for 72 to lead Maquoketa to a 29-7 win over Central DeWitt. Coakley has accounted for seven of the Cardinals' 10 touchdowns so far this season.
This week: vs. Independence (2-0)
4. Rockridge (2-0, LW: NR)
Brayden Deem threw for three touchdowns, two to Nate Henry as the Rockets outlasted Monmouth-Roseville 33-32 in overtime. Henry was also pivotal in special teams, going 3-of-4 on PATs while Monmouth-Roseville failed to score extra points on all but one of its touchdowns.
This week: at Orion (2-0)
5. Camanche (2-0, LW: NR)
Caleb Delzell had a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter as well as an interception to lead Camanche to a 19-14 win over Bellevue. The Indians had five takeaways in the game, four interceptions and a fumble recovery to move to 2-0 for the first time since 2001.
This week: at North Cedar (1-1)