1. Annawan-Wethersfield (5-0, LW: 1)
Reece Grip rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns as the Titans knocked off previously unbeaten Princeville 22-7. The Titans have been especially stingy on defense recently, allowing just 14 points in the past three games.
This week: at Ridgewood (5-0)
2. Morrison (5-0, LW: 2)
The Mustangs earned a statement win last week, beating previously unbeaten Sterling Newman 18-6. Keegan Anderson caught two touchdown passes and the Mustangs held the Comets to 160 total yards of offense, snapping a seven-game losing streak in the series. The Mustangs have allowed just 22 points all season and have just one game remaining against a team with a winning record.
This week: vs. Bureau Valley (0-5)
3. Orion (4-1, LW: 3)
The Chargers rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 33-3 win over Riverdale. Braydi Mascari had two touchdown runs to help Orion build a 33-0 lead before the Rams scored in the fourth quarter. Orion has a tough finish to the season, its remaining opponents a combined 12-8.
This week: vs. Fulton (3-2)
4. Ridgewood (5-0, LW: 4)
Logan Nodine threw a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown as Ridgewood beat Mercer County 20-6, the Spartans' first win over Mercer County in program history.
This week: vs. Annawan-Wethersfield (5-0)
5. Easton Valley (5-0, LW: 5)
After a slow start, the River Hawks scored the final 44 points in a 68-30 win over Springville. Nate Trenkamp accounted for seven total touchdowns and the Easton Valley defense held Springville to just 20 total yards in the second half.
This week: at Central City (3-2)