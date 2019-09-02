1. Annawan-Wethersfield (1-0)
Coltin Quagliano kicked off the Logan Willits era with a bang, throwing for five touchdown passes in a 52-22 win over Illini West. Quagliano threw for nine touchdowns all of last season.
This week: vs. Farmington (1-0)
2. Orion (1-0)
The Chargers showed little drop-off after losing a deep and talented senior class, going on the road and beating last year's Class 3A quarterfinalist Monmouth-Roseville 20-18. Junior Coby Schultz had 127 total yards, 90 receiving, and had touchdown grabs of 24, 20 and 22 yards.
This week: vs. Kewanee (1-0)
3. Tipton (1-0)
The Tigers scored 21 points in the second half to pull away for a 34-0 win over North Cedar. The Tigers had two interceptions to help post their first shutout since a 22-0 win over Cascade on Sept 18, 2015, a span of 34 games.
This week: at Vinton-Shellsburg (1-0)
4. Central DeWitt (1-0)
The Sabers beat Center Point-Urbana 20-10, avenging a 20-2 loss from the prior season. Henry Bloom threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns before exiting the game with an injury.
This week: at Maquoketa (1-0)
5. Maquoketa (1-0)
The Cardinals won their season opener for the first time since 2015, beating Anamosa 42-21. Kannon Coakley threw for 88 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 128 yards and two scores to lead the Maquoketa offense.
This week: vs. Central DeWitt (1-0)