AREA FAB 5
1. Annawan-Wethersfield (8-0, LW: 1)
Coltin Quagliano threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns and added 137 yards on the ground as Annawan-Wethersfield flew past West Central 48-18. The Titans can wrap up their first undefeated regular season since 1997 with a win this week.
This week: vs. Stark County (3-5)
2. Morrison (8-0, LW: 2)
Hunter Newman piled up 150 total yards rushing and receiving and scored twice as Morrison beat Rockridge 27-13, clinching its first conference title since 2009, back as members of the Big Rivers Conference. It was the first time all season the Mustangs failed to hold a team under double digits.
This week: vs. Orion (5-3)
3. Easton Valley (7-1, LW: 3)
Two turnovers cost the River Hawks in a 72-62 loss to third-ranked Turkey Valley, their first loss in their last nine games. Though its district title hopes are dashed, Easton Valley's shot to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013 are pretty secure, sitting at seventh in the latest 8-player Ratings Percentage Index.
This week: vs. West Central (1-7)
4. Tipton (6-2, LW: 5)
Despite getting outgained 318-285, the Tigers were aided by two fumble recoveries in a 28-14 win over Louisa-Muscatine. Already sitting at seventh in the latest RPI, the Tigers can clinch a district title and assure themselves of their first playoff berth since 2015 with a win.
This week: vs. West Liberty (5-3)
5. West Liberty (5-3, LW: NR)
Since suffering a 17-point loss to Mount Vernon, the Comets have rolled off three straight wins, including a 21-19 win over Camanche to keep their playoff hopes alive and move to 11th in the latest RPI. West Liberty can clinch its second straight district title with a win.
This week: at Tipton (6-2)