AREA FAB 5
1. Annawan-Wethersfield (7-0, LW: 1)
The Titans pitched their third shutout of the season in a 40-0 win over Mid-County. After allowing 47 points in the first two weeks, the Titans have held their last five opponents to just 14 combined points.
This week: at West Central (4-3)
2. Morrison (7-0, LW: 2)
Keegan Anderson scored three touchdowns and Morrison held Erie-Prophetstown to 173 total yards in a 26-0 win. The Mustangs have posted shutouts in consecutive games and have allowed just 22 points all season.
This week: at Rockridge (3-4)
3. Easton Valley (7-0, LW: 3)
Nate Trenkamp threw as many touchdowns as he did incompletions, six, in a 67-14 win over Kee. Trenkamp is now fourth on the all-time Iowa 8-player list with 6,145 passing yards and tied for fifth with 89 passing touchdowns.
This week: at Turkey Valley (7-0)
4. West Carroll (5-2, LW: 5)
The Thunder cruised to a 22-0 win over Milledgeville to become playoff eligible for the third time in five seasons under head coach Matt Leitzen. It's the team's first shutout since a 6-0 win over Durand-Pecatonica last season.
This week: at Durand-Pecatonica (5-2)
5. Tipton (5-2, LW: NR)
Tipton piled up 369 rushing yards in a 48-6 win over West Burlington. Frank Bierman rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns while Austin Lenz added 122 yards and a score. The Tigers can clinch at least a share of a district title with a win this week.
This week: at Louisa-Muscatine (4-3)