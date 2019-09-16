AREA FAB 5
1. Annawan-Wethersfield (3-0, LW: 1)
Coltin Quagliano threw three touchdown passes to lead the Titans to a 48-7 win over Monmouth United. Annawan-Wethersfield is averaging 44 points per game.
This week: vs. Mercer County (2-1)
2. Orion (3-0, LW: 2)
Ryan Jungwirth was 10 of 13 for 151 yards and two touchdowns and had an interception on defense to lead the Chargers to a 19-0 win over Rockridge. Orion has won its last 12 regular-season games.
This week: at Princeton (2-1)
3. Maquoketa (2-1, LW: 3)
The Cardinals struggled against the run in a 47-7 loss to Class 3A No. 9 Independence, allowing 401 yards on the ground in the defeat. Kannon Coakley has 638 total yards of offense through three games.
This week: at Mount Vernon (0-3)
4. Tipton (2-1, LW: NR)
Frank Biermann and Austin Lenz combined for 185 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in Tipton's 21-13 win over Durant. Both players averaged more than six yards per carry.
This week: vs. West Branch (3-0)
5. Morrison (3-0, LW: NR)
Nathan Helms threw a touchdown pass and Nick Allen added a scoring run as the Mustangs rallied from a 3-0 second quarter deficit. It's the second time in the last three years Morrison has started the season 3-0.
This week: vs. Fulton (2-1)