AREA FAB 5
1. Annawan-Wethersfield (6-0, LW: 1)
The Titans seized control of the Lincoln Trail Conference race with a dominating 44-0 win over previously unbeaten Ridgewood. Junior quarterback Coltin Quagliano threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 105 yards and a score in the win. The Titans have allowed 14 points over the last four games.
This week: at Mid-County (2-4)
2. Morrison (6-0, LW: 2)
Keegan Anderson had a rushing touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter of Morrison's 42-0 win over Bureau Valley. The Mustangs have allowed 22 points all season and have not allowed more than seven points in any game.
This week: at Erie-Prophetstown (2-4)
3. Easton Valley (6-0, LW: 5)
Nate Trenkamp threw for 206 yards and four touchdowns as the River Hawks flew past Central City 52-6. Trenkamp is now seventh on the all-time Iowa 8-player list with 5,882 career passing list and is tied for ninth with 83 passing touchdowns.
This week: vs. Kee (1-5)
4. Ridgewood (5-1, LW: 4)
The Spartans suffered their first loss of the season, falling 44-0 to Annawan-Wethersfield. Ridgewood is one win away from clinching its first playoff berth since 2007.
This week: at West Central (3-3)
5. West Carroll (4-2, LW: NR)
The Thunder went on the road and fell just short of knocking off top-ranked Forreston, losing 38-36. West Carroll's two losses have come by a combined 10 points.
This week: vs. Milledgeville (1-5)