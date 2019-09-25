MORRISON, Ill. — At the beginning of the season, every team is guaranteed just nine games.
Morrison has learned not to take them for granted.
After winning a pair of state titles in 2009 and 2011, the Mustangs have fallen on some hard times, going just 21-43 since, including 2-7 last year in Ryan Oetting's first season as head coach.
Now, Morrison is a win away from possibly earning a 10th game, starting the season 4-0 for the first time since that '09 title year.
"Every single day at practice, after the downfall the program kind of took the last few years, you can see everything getting better," senior Keegan Anderson said. "The culture, people lifting all summer long, everyone showing up at practice every single day, wanting to be here to the last minute, I think everything is developing in every aspect."
The Mustangs earned a big win last week, shutting out rival Fulton 24-0 to reclaim the Wooden Shoe for the first time since 2013. Having the trophy back in Morrison is meaningful, but make no mistake, Morrison isn't satisfied.
"I guess it's a big deal, but we have bigger plans for the season," senior linebacker Isaak Shetler said. "It's a good start but it's not where we want to end the season. We don't want it to be the bottom line; we want to keep growing."
Part of the issue for Morrison over the past few years had been a decline in numbers. In 2015, the Mustangs only had 15 players on their varsity roster. This year's team has 22 varsity players but 25 on the fresh/soph roster, which leads to optimism that, after a couple of down classes, numbers are back on the rise.
"I think, in general, (former head coach Cory Bielema) just ran into a couple of tough years there with numbers. They just weren't there," Oetting said. "We try to make it as fun as possible, but at the same time our goal is to get out there and compete.
"As long as you can have one big class every other year, I think you can keep the program afloat. I know a lot of people are looking at 8-man football, but we're not to that point. We still have a big interest in it and that's nice."
Whatever the future holds for the Mustangs, the present has been a welcome reward for those who have stuck it out.
"It was kind of tough, but I've been playing football since I was 6 so my decision is to every year go out and play my game as hard as I can," senior tight end Kolten Sage said. "You're seeing more Morrison signs up every and it's just crazy to think the community is behind us now. It feels good."
The Mustangs have lofty expectations, and part of that comes from success the Mustangs have enjoyed on the track. The school's 3,200 relay team has won state titles the past two seasons, and all four members of that team are playing football, including Anderson.
"We knew the type of work and dedication it took just for four of us," Anderson said. "To get that into, not just the 11 people on the field, but the entire program, I think we've incorporated that pretty well."
So far, the biggest strength for Morrison has been its defense. Thanks to that speed, the Mustangs have flown to the football and have made it hard for the opposition, holding their first four teams to a combined 16 points.
"We have a lot of athletic kids on our team, and it's just going for it," Shetler said. "We blitz when we need to blitz, our D-line tears it up when we need to tear it up, and that allows me (and fellow linebacker Nathan Mickley) to make tackles like we should."
After missing the playoffs for the past seven years, Morrison is now one win away from becoming postseason eligible. Three of Morrison's losses were by a combined 11 points last year, keeping the Mustangs out of the playoffs, and they're eager to return.
Standing in their way is rival Sterling Newman, perhaps the gold standard for small school football in Illinois. The Comets have made the playoffs 18 straight seasons, 25 of the last 26, winning four state titles in that span. The Mustangs' last win over the Comets was in the playoffs during that state title run in 2011, and they're eager for the opportunity, as well as the ones that come after.
"It’s a big game but we preach it’s the next game, and Week 6 after this will be the next big game," Oetting said. "I know a lot of people think that’s coach speak but it’s true. That’s how we approach it and that’s how my young men will approach it. We’re going to play within ourselves, we’re going to be where our feet are at."
Falcons flying high: Louisa-Muscatine's season got off to an inauspicious start, falling 26-12 to Wapello in the first game of the year.
Since then, the Falcons have been rolling, winning their last three games, including knocking off then-Class 1A No. 8 Mediapolis 22-21 on the road.
Chase Kruse has been big offensively, with five passing touchdowns and four rushing, but he's received help from junior Hayden Clavelage, who has six scores on the year.
Defensively, the Falcons have allowed 13.5 points in non-district play and open up their district slate this week on the road against West Burlington/Notre Dame.
A win by forfeit: After falling to Washington 42-20, West Liberty eventually came out of last week with a win. Washington reported itself using an ineligible player for two plays, which results in a forfeit. Thus the Comets recorded a 2-0 win and are now 2-2 on the season.
Big win for Rams: Riverdale earned a signature win under head coach Guy Dierikx last week, edging 10th-ranked Rockridge 34-33. David Arney scored three touchdowns to help the Rams overcome a 13-0 first-half deficit.
Riverdale needed every point it could muster, holding off a late Rockridge rally, including blocking a game-tying PAT try with 66 seconds left. It's Riverdale's first win over Rockridge since a 37-33 playoff win in 2001.
Riverdale was a member of the Big Rivers Conference back then, while Rockridge was in the Olympic Conference.
Rescheduled: Because of inclement weather expected for Friday, several games have been moved to tonight, including a pair that are going to be played at NelsonCorp Field, the home of the Clinton LumberKings.
Northeast opens the night against Dyersville Beckman at 4:45 p.m., then Camanche and Tipton open up their district play at approximately 7:45 p.m. The gates will open at 4 p.m.
Other games moved to tonight include Bellevue at West Branch (6 p.m.), Belle Plaine at Durant (6 p.m.), Springville at Easton Valley (6:30 p.m.) and West Liberty at Mount Vernon (7:15 p.m.).
In Illinois, West Carroll's homecoming game against Ashton-Franklin Center will start at 6 p.m. tonight.