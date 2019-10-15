There are still two weeks left in the regular season, but Friday night could have a playoff feel for Easton Valley.
The River Hawks are in the midst of a special year, 7-0 and ranked fifth in the state. Now, they are getting ready for their biggest test of the season, travelling 150 miles to Jackson Junction to take on third-ranked Turkey Valley in what is a de facto district championship game.
"It is a big week. We're excited about the opportunity," head coach Tony Johnson said. "I'm just so excited for the players because they're the ones that put all the hard work in. ... They know what they have in front of them and they're super focused about it. That's fun to be around."
Easton Valley hasn't had an opportunity like this for quite some time. Since moving to 8-player football in 2016, the River Hawks had gone 10-17 and had never even sniffed a district title. Their last playoff berth was in 2013.
But Johnson doesn't sense any extra nerves from his players heading into Friday. Easton Valley already has some program-defining wins this season over Midland and Springville, and the team knows how to handle itself.
"The vibe is good. We stay very grounded because this is Week 8," said Johnson, who previously coached Highland to the playoffs twice and is now in his second year as the coach of Easton Valley. "We feel good about the position we're in and we're super excited about what we can accomplish, but we definitely are not focusing on end result, we're focusing on the process of the week like we do every week.
"When it comes game time, these guys just turn it on. I don't have to give any Knute Rockne speeches or anything like that. These guys know when to go and they go."
It has the potential to be quite a game.
While offense tends to get a lot of the attention in 8-player, both Easton Valley and Turkey Valley have been strong defensively. The Trojans have held opponents to 10.7 points per game while the River Hawks are allowing 14.4 points per game. Easton Valley junior Parker Olson is third in 8-player with 11 sacks.
"Last year, we got gouged by three really good teams. ... We looked at it like, what were we lacking, and it was strength," Johnson said. "That was why we really got into the weight room and got after it because we knew we had the talent but we were just getting bombarded and bull-rushed so we shored that up."
Both defenses are strong, but both teams also have offenses that can put up points, the Trojans averaging 59.4 points per game and the River Hawks 62.6.
While quarterback Nate Trenkamp leads the Easton Valley offense, the River Hawks have shown plenty of balance this year, with 1,346 rushing yards complementing the 1,774 yards passing.
It was an emphasis in the offseason, planned for exactly this type of game.
You have free articles remaining.
"Making the shift with (junior) Hudson Felkey to left guard allowed us to really move our linemen a lot with our running game," Johnson said. "That was a key for us to really get our running game going. ... I feel we've shown we can run the ball on anybody, so how do you stop that?"
Turkey Valley is much more run oriented, with Eli Reicks and Dylan Elsbernd both over 600 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, but the Trojans are efficient through the air as well as quarterback Ethan Leibold has thrown 11 touchdowns on just 43 attempts.
"We're going to throw multiple looks at them. We're going to not just sit back on our heels so we're going to be moving our guys around a little bit more than we have," Johnson said. "We're going to put some pressure on them. I don't know if they've played a team with the quickness that we have on the edge."
Johnson said a big key to the game will be Easton Valley getting off to a fast start. Last year, the Trojans jumped out to a 35-0 lead before winning 60-34.
Regardless of the outcome, Easton Valley's playoff hopes look very promising. The River Hawks are fifth in the latest RPI rankings and play 1-6 West Central next week. But a win would be a big boost, another confirmation of what the River Hawks are capable of this season.
"That's one of those benchmark goals that we had," Johnson said. "You want to win your district and more importantly, for our guys, we want the opportunity to play in front of our fans again, and winning a district title allows you to do that."
RPI update: There was some movement in the latest RPI rankings released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association Monday.
The RPI is calculated by combining 37.5 percent of a team's winning percentage, 37.5 percent of its opponent's winning percentage and 25 percent of its opponents' opponents' winning percentage. It's used to fill out the postseason field after the district championships have been decided, with the top 16 teams earning a spot.
The area's top Class 1A team, North Cedar, dropped two spots to 23rd while in 8-player, Easton Valley stayed at fifth and Midland moved up a spot to 20th.
Durant also helped its cause, moving from 22nd to 17th in Class A and can do even more good for its playoff hopes with a game against BGM this week.
In Class 2A, Tipton moved up from 14th to eighth, while district foe West Liberty moved from 21st to 16th, which would give the Comets the last playoff spot.
Camanche moved up one spot to 18th while Louisa-Muscatine dropped five spots to 25th.
That district will sort itself out as West Liberty plays Camanche and Tipton in the final two weeks.