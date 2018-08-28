It didn't take long for Bruce Redding to make an impact in the Ridgewood football program.
In his first game as head coach, Redding guided the Spartans to a 48-6 win over Peoria Heights. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak after Ridgewood went 0-9 last season.
It was the first time the Ridgewood program — which has been a co-op between Cambridge and Alwood high schools since 2005 — went winless. Alwood last went winless in 2000 and Cambridge last went winless in 1969.
The Spartans never trailed Friday night, jumping out to a 34-0 lead before Peoria Heights scored a touchdown to get on the board. It's the first time Ridgewood has won its season opener since 2014.
"Friday night was amazing," Redding said. "The kids came out with a great energy. They never let up, they stuck exactly to our game plan. Very impressive."
Though this is his first head coaching gig, Redding has plenty of experience.
A Geneseo product, Redding served as an assistant at Orion from 2001-11 and spent the last four years as an assistant at Ridgewood before taking over as head coach in May.
Despite being the third head coach in the last three years for Ridgewood, it didn't take much to motivate the kids to buy in. Redding said the summer attendance was the best he's seen in his five years with the program and at least for one week, that hard work has yielded results.
"They've been working hard every year and especially hard this summer," Redding said. "They believe in what they've been working on, put it to the test and it will pay off."
The Spartans feature two running backs in seniors Kaleb Buss and Bryce Ashby as well as senior Cole Franks, who was injured last season. That trio will lead the way against a tough Lincoln Trail Conference as well as Ridgewood's Week 2 opponent in Bushnell-West Prairie.
Ridgewood last started 2-0 in 2014 and though a night and day turnaround might be tough, Redding thinks the hunger and experience that returns can lead to some special things down the road.
"I have a big senior class which is very helpful," Redding said. "The leadership, right now is extraordinary and as long as we continue the way we're rolling, things will be very good for us this year. ... We're not real big, we are pretty fast but the same nucleus has been playing together since they were little so they are truly a team. They're not just a bunch of guys thrown together that are trying to do it just for the heck of it.
"They've been leaning on each other for years and it's starting to pay off."
Big games: Some of the area's top players hit the ground running last Friday.
Rockridge star Riley Fetterer threw for 215 yards and ran for 145 yards while adding a sack and an interception for the Rockets, continuing to be a thorn in the sides of opposing teams entering his senior year.
Three Rivers Rock peer Orion senior running back Seth West showed his 1,000-yard rushing season last year wasn't a fluke, rushing for 230 yards and two touchdowns while adding a receiving score.
In Iowa, Northeast senior receiver Dawson Stoll caught nine passes for 190 yards and a touchdown in the Rebels' 34-18 loss to Camanche. Stoll has been one of Northeast's top receivers the past two years and looks well on his way to giving quarterback Nate Lange a good target to throw to.
Meanwhile, Bellevue running back Hunter Clasen rushed for 256 yards, the best mark in Class 1A last week, and four touchdowns to help the Comets grab a win. Clasen rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and had 24 touchdowns last season for the Comets.