PRESTON, Iowa — Nate Trenkamp and Cade Jargo grew up across the street from one another.
Since they were 4, the pair was doing everything together, sports usually at the forefront.
"Even in our front yards, we were playing catch with the baseball, playing two hand touch with the football," Trenkamp said. "It's incredible. Even guys that came from Sabula when we consolidated, I still get to know those guys, but you can't really teach that stuff, that chemistry that me and Cade have."
The junior duo are on the Easton Valley golf, track, baseball, basketball and football teams, and that chemistry is showing for the River Hawks this fall as Trenkamp and Jargo have formed quite a connection through the air in the first two weeks of the season.
Last week, Trenkamp threw for 417 yards and six touchdowns, four of those to Jargo, who caught seven passes for 216 yards as the River Hawks rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat Janesville 47-34.
It's the second straight week the River Hawks have found themselves trailing big, only to fight back. In the opening week of the season, Easton Valley trailed by 21 before falling 42-41 to Dunkerton.
"I think Week 2, both were very similar in ways. We just stuck with it, kept with the game plan, made little adjustments here and there, but Week 1 we killed ourselves," Trenkamp said. "I threw an interception on one of our good drives, we had a bad snap on another, just kind of self-demolished ourselves.
"When we're on, I don't think there's anyone out there that can stop us, and I think we proved that the last two weeks. When we have our good drives going, we're putting the ball in the end zone like it was nothing."
Through two games, Trenkamp has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 747 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions.
Jargo has caught 15 passes for 403 yards and seven scores.
"Nate is a really good quarterback, and he knows where everybody is going to be at what time, and that helps," Jargo said. "It's paid off already, and there's only room for improvement moving forward the rest of the season. It's really exciting."
For Trenkamp, this is just the next step after a strong sophomore year during which he posted a 46.7 completion rate, throwing for 1,720 yards and 23 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
For Jargo, however, this is a breakout season after catching just two passes for 9 yards last year.
"I got excited this summer when I saw him go through our offensive plays thinking this guy is dynamic," head coach Tony Johnson said. "I was talking to some former assistant coaches of mine, and I was saying he might be the best X I ever had, which is saying something. ... Cade worked extremely hard in the offseason, and he's one of the hardest workers in the weight room too and it shows."
Jargo's sudden production has helped the River Hawks quickly move on from the graduation of Cameron Wilhelm, who posted 441 yards receiving and six touchdowns last season.
"I don't know if you've ever seen him run track, but the guy can fly," Trenkamp said of Jargo. "He's my security blanket out there. Anytime there's pressure, I go to Cade. He's the guy I can count on to be open."
Trenkamp and Jargo have helped ease the transition for Johnson, who is in his first year of coaching the River Hawks. He was previously the coach of Highland, but this is his first experience coaching 8-player football.
He's embraced the different challenge.
"The thing I get excited about, I'm an offensive coordinator so I feel like everything works," Johnson said. "Then I get equally scared on defense, how do you stop it? Adjusting the offense I ran at Highland to the 8-man game was tricky at first, but we hammered that all the way through the summer, and we can tell it's working. We haven't even started to scratch the surface of our offense yet."
The River Hawks have fallen on hard times since a 6-4 season in 2013, not winning more than three games in the four years since.
Though it's just two weeks in, the players feel confident the win over Janesville can be the start of something special moving forward.
"A new program, a new coach and sometimes you get stuck in a mentality or a mindset," Johnson said. "With these kids, I think they've started seeing how things are going to be run differently, and it's always huge to get that first victory, that one is always the toughest. It's all about building and sharpening up what we can do."