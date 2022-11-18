Area quintet earn first-team IHSFCA All-State honors

A key cog in the Fulton and Rockridge football teams' respective IHSA quarterfinal runs was the play of their boys in the trenches.

When the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association announced its all-state teams for all eight classes, both the Steamers and the Rockets had one of their key linemen honored with first-team slots.

In Class 1A, Fulton senior Braiden Damhoff earned a first-team berth as an offensive and defensive lineman.

Damhoff's efforts up front helped the Steamers (9-3) to the 1A quarterfinals for the second straight year as well as a second-place finish in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.

In 2A, Rockridge senior defensive lineman Reese Finch got the first-team nod for his part in leading the Rockets (10-2) to their first Elite Eight since 2014 as well as the Three Rivers Conference's West Division championship.

Finch anchored the front line for a Rockridge defense that allowed its opponents just over 17 points per game and gave up just 167 points in 11 games after a 41-22 opening-night loss to 3A quarterfinalist Princeton.

In addition to Damhoff and Finch, five other area standouts were honored by the IHSFCA as first team All-Staters.

Joining Finch on the 2A squad was Mercer County senior wide receiver/defensive back Owen Relander and Erie-Prophetstown senior running back/linebacker Jase Grunder.

Relander was the Golden Eagles' top receiver and one of their leading rushers this fall, helping them to a 7-3 finish as well as being part of a three-way tie for the Lincoln Trail Conference title with Annawan-Wethersfield and Knoxville.

One of the key returners from the Panthers' 2021 TRAC West title squad, Grunder was E-P's top rusher and one of its defensive leaders as he nearly helped the Panthers return to the playoffs. Two straight losses resulted in E-P just missing out with a 4-5 finish.

In Class 1A, Annawan-Wethersfield senior linebacker Matthew Senteney was a first-team honoree along with two other top LTC performers — ROWVA-Williamsfield senior lineman/kicker Graham Wight and Stark County senior defensive back/kicker Daniel Kieser.

With more than 120 tackles, Senteney was the leader of a Titan defensive corps that helped A-W continue its run of reaching the postseason in every year since the co-op began in 2008.

Several other standouts earned honorable mention All-State status, including Fulton senior kicker Endi Qunaj in 1A. He was joined on that roster by Morrison junior running back/defensive back Chase Newman, who helped lead the Mustangs to a 5-5 finish and their first playoff berth since 2019.

In 3A, Monmouth-Roseville senior running back/linebacker C.J. Johnson was an honorable mention choice after helping lead the Titans to a 5-5 finish and their second straight playoff trip.