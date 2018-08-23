Couple of Comets
Bellevue and West Liberty, both nicknamed the Comets, also both made the playoffs last season.
Both will try to repeat the feat again this year.
For Bellevue, a fifth straight playoff berth seems very possible. The Comets return four players who earned all-state honors last season.
Hunter Clasen leads the way on both sides of the ball after rushing for 1,496 yards and 24 touchdowns and adding 387 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Defensively, he piled up 73 tackles, including 11 sacks.
Bellevue's biggest question mark is at quarterback after the graduation of three-year starter Cade Daugherty. Seniors Lucas Tennant and Harrison Haynes are both listed as potential candidates for the job but no matter who wins it, they'll have a nice security blanket in senior receiver Trey Daugherty, who caught 49 passes for 863 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
The Comets out in West Liberty, meanwhile, have no question who their quarterback is as Seth Feldman returns after throwing for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns while also rushing for 785 yards and 12 scores.
It's the pieces around Feldman that West Liberty has to replace after losing its starting running back and top four receivers from last year.
Senior Gabriel Melendez figures to take over the bulk of the rushing duties after scoring two touchdowns and averaging 6.6 yards on just 14 carries.
For West Liberty to make the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 2012-13, the Comets will need the right players to fill the holes around their quarterback.
Head coach Jason Iske doesn't see that being a problem.
"Offensively, this is the deepest set of skill players I’ve been a part of," he said. "We go 2-3 deep of solid players at every running back, wide receiver, and tight end positions; all guys who we feel can step up and make plays for us on offense."
Rock and a hard place
The Three Rivers Conference stakes its claim every year as one of the hardest conferences in Illinois. The Rock Division backed it up last season.
The division had four teams reach the playoffs and the seven teams in the conference combined to go 47-26. The .644 winning percentage was the second-highest in the entire state regardless of class, only behind Chicago Catholic Blue, which houses perennial large school powers Loyola Academy, St. Rita and Mt. Carmel.
It doesn't figure to get any easier this season, not with perennial state contender Sterling Newman looking strong as ever, along with the presence of dynamic players like Rockridge's Riley Fetterer or Orion's Logan Lee.
Expect a team out of this conference to make a deep postseason run, if they don't all beat each other up first.
Coaching carousel
Along with Central DeWitt's Ryan Streets, there are seven new coaches around the Quad-Cities area.
In Illinois, Jesse Abbott takes over at Erie-Prophetstown after serving as an assistant for one year with the Panthers and another 13 with the Fulton Steamers.
Ryan Oetting is the new head coach of Morrison, taking over after coaching the Mustangs' fresh-soph team in 2017 and Bruce Redding takes the helm at Ridgewood after serving as an assistant with the Spartans.
Meanwhile in Iowa, Eric Gabe takes over at Louisa-Muscatine, while Tony Johnson leads the charge at Easton Valley.
Perhaps the biggest change is out in Wyoming, Iowa, where Lennie Miller takes over as head coach of the Midland Eagles.
Miller was an assistant for 10 years with the Eagles, helping Midland make the playoffs the last three years, including two trips to the UNI-Dome. Former head coach Casey Hack left to take a job as athletic director at Solon.
Rolling Thunder
Matt Leitzen has worked hard to change the culture at West Carroll since taking over in 2015.
Before he arrived, the Thunder had suffered through seven straight losing seasons. Under Leitzen, West Carroll has been trending upward.
The Thunder went 5-5 in his first year, making the playoffs for the first time since 2007 and in his third year, West Carroll took another step, winning its first playoff game in a decade.
Now, it will be up to Leitzen to try and start sustaining this new success. West Carroll graduated 14 seniors, including its starting running back and running back, but hopefully the foundation has been laid.
"We will need to play physical and limit mental mistakes on both sides of the ball," Leitzen said. "We will be looking for our seniors to provide the leadership associated with winning football. Our success will rely heavily on the adjustment period the junior class has with playing varsity football."
For the Thunder to be successful in the tough Northwest Upstate Illini Northwest Conference, they'll likely rely on a defense that has improved every year under Leitzen, going from giving up 25.7 points his first year to 11.9 last season.
Beaver breakthrough?
Wilton's stumbling block last season was Iowa City Regina. The Beavers went 9-2 with both losses coming to the Regals, including a 35-0 setback in the state quarterfinals.
If there's ever a year for the Beavers to break through, this might be it.
Thanks to the new district alignment, Wilton no longer has a regular-season matchup with Regina. The Beavers do have three teams in their district that went 5-4 a year ago, including Mediapolis, which drops down from Class 2A.
Still, if the Beavers can win their district, they would likely avoid facing Iowa City Regina until later in the postseason.
Throw in the Beavers return four players who were first team all-district players last season, and head coach Ryan Hetzler has high expectations.
"Hopefully we'll take off right from where we left off last year," he said. "We don't want to get ahead of ourselves by any means but it's hard not to with everything we've got coming back. I really do believe that if we're looking to make a push in the last few years, this is the most complete team we've had in my five years here."
End of an era
This is the final season for the Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference as teams are leaving for various other conferences, including Geneseo and Sterling joining the Western Big Six next season.
In the eight-year history of the conference, Sterling won the West Division five times, while Geneseo won it twice, in 2013 and 2014.
Expect the battle for the honor of being the last champion in the conference's history to be a hard-fought one. Geneseo looks to rebound from its first .500 season since 1958. It's the first time the Maple Leafs didn't finish with a winning record since 1962.
New competition
With a fresh batch of redistricting coming out of Iowa, there are some area teams that will have to acclimate themselves to new competition.
Durant moves down to Class A, eager for a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
The Wildcats went 4-5 last season in Class 1A and return quarterback Bryce Lafrenz, who threw for 1,361 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, as well as running back Tristan Hughes, who ran for 636 yards and eight scores. While the Wildcats will have to contend with a 102-mile drive to Pekin, which went 8-2 last year and an 86-mile drive to Belle Plaine, which went 6-3, the other three teams in their district all finished below .500.
Of course, the redistricting has also made life a little harder for some teams. In Class 3A, Central DeWitt has to contend with North Scott and Clinton, which both come down from Class 4A. In another district, Maquoketa welcomes Western Dubuque from Class 4A.
Meanwhile, Louisa-Muscatine and Tipton have moved up a class, joining West Liberty and Camanche in Class 2A. Northeast moves down to Class 1A, moving into a very tough district with Bellevue, West Branch and Dyersville Beckman, all of whom figure to be very competitive this year.
— Bobby Metcalf