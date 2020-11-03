Area teams hope momentum carries into spring

At this time a year ago, both the Kewanee and Mercer County high school football teams were riding the wave of their first postseason wins in quite some time.
Mercer County's 41-0 Class 2A first-round romp past Palos Heights Chicago Christian snapped a six-game playoff skid going back to the 2013 2A semifinals. Kewanee ended a drought going back 20 years when it routed Chicago Ag Science 50-0 in its 4A opener.
Under normal circumstances, both teams could have been in a similar situation this year, with the first round of the 2020 playoffs originally scheduled for last weekend. But with COVID-19 pushing football season to the spring, the desire to build on last year's success must steep a while longer.
"It's been strange all year with everything going on, and everyone's anxious to get out as soon as possible, and to stay excited for the chance to compete," said Mercer County head coach/athletic director Andrew Hofer. "It's not just football. You see that in every sport. Everyone wants to get back to a feeling of normalcy.
"Everyone would love to see the kids doing what they love to do. It's all a matter about if we can find a way to safely do it."
After finishing 7-4 in 2019 and tying Princeville for second place in the Lincoln Trail Conference, MerCo will return a solid nucleus that includes such seniors as two-way All-LTC lineman Trace Seefeld, unanimous first-team linebacker Matthew Gray and second-team running back and leading rusher Braden Williams.
"I definitely like our group of guys that are coming back, not only for this year but for years to come," said Hofer. "We've got a solid foundation here, and we're going to see the dividends."
Kewanee has made the most of the delayed start to the season as it looks to progress beyond last fall's 7-4 campaign that included a second-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference's Mississippi Division as well as its first playoff win since 1999.
"I think our guys have been very excited and very motivated to work on their bodies this fall," said Boilermakers coach Brad Swanson. "They could either sulk or find the time to get better, and the guys have bought into getting better. We've definitely seen that growth in the weight room, with 25 to 35 guys showing up on a consistent basis."
Key senior returners from a squad that suffered its only division loss to 3A semifinalist Princeton include first-team all-conference running back Tayvian Taylor, first-team defensive tackle Taybor Conover and honorable mention All-TRAC Mississippi quarterback Will Bruno, along with a strong group of juniors.
"When we ended our year against Coal City (in the second round), we knew we'd have nine starters back on offense and seven on defense," Swanson said. "We return a lot of guys, and we've got a very talented junior class. I'm excited to get those guys on the field, and we're going to focus on what we can do to get ready when the spring comes."
