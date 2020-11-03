Area teams hope momentum carries into spring

"I definitely like our group of guys that are coming back, not only for this year but for years to come," said Hofer. "We've got a solid foundation here, and we're going to see the dividends."

Kewanee has made the most of the delayed start to the season as it looks to progress beyond last fall's 7-4 campaign that included a second-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference's Mississippi Division as well as its first playoff win since 1999.

"I think our guys have been very excited and very motivated to work on their bodies this fall," said Boilermakers coach Brad Swanson. "They could either sulk or find the time to get better, and the guys have bought into getting better. We've definitely seen that growth in the weight room, with 25 to 35 guys showing up on a consistent basis."

Key senior returners from a squad that suffered its only division loss to 3A semifinalist Princeton include first-team all-conference running back Tayvian Taylor, first-team defensive tackle Taybor Conover and honorable mention All-TRAC Mississippi quarterback Will Bruno, along with a strong group of juniors.

"When we ended our year against Coal City (in the second round), we knew we'd have nine starters back on offense and seven on defense," Swanson said. "We return a lot of guys, and we've got a very talented junior class. I'm excited to get those guys on the field, and we're going to focus on what we can do to get ready when the spring comes."

