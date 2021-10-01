Argo does little bit of everything as Assumption rolls

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Assumption coach Wade King isn’t one to spout a lot of superlatives so his assessment of senior running back John Argo and his performance Friday night was a bit understated.
"He’s a pretty good football player," King said.
Pretty good. For one night Friday, on the slickened grass surface of Mount Vernon’s 1st Street Field, Argo was really, really good.
The 205-pound senior accumulated 323 yards of offense, scored three touchdowns and helped the Assumption defense hold a very diverse Mount Vernon offense in check most of the night in a 24-12 victory.
Argo rushed for a career-high 236 yards in 23 carries, added another 49 yards receiving, passed for another 38 yards and even recovered a fumble on defense as the Knights pushed their record to 4-2, 2-0 in Class 3A District 4.
Mount Vernon (3-3, 0-2) finally got its offense rolling near the end and scored two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes, but by then the Knights had the game in hand.
"I just think we lost our focus a little bit," Argo said of the fourth quarter. "They’re a really good team and they do a lot of different things."
For most of the night, though, the Knights defense and Argo were very focused.
Much of Argo’s yardage came on two plays: A 79-yard touchdown run that provided the only points of the first half and an 85-yarder early in the fourth quarter that pretty much buried any hopes the Mustangs had of winning.
The 79-yarder was an ordinary play up the middle, but Argo spotted an opening to the right, bounced that way and sprinted up the sideline, outrunning two defenders who appeared to have a chance to catch him but never did.
"It was supposed to go to the left but I saw a lane and just took it the other way," he said.
The Knights then took control of the game with an 11-play, 65-yard scoring march to open the second half, ending it with a 1-yard Argo plunge into the end zone.
After a field goal later in the third quarter, Argo took the ball on a double handoff and again outran everyone to get to the end zone, making it 24-0 with 11 minutes, 28 seconds remaining.
Mount Vernon, which employs two quarterbacks almost equally, scored a pair of late touchdowns on a 52-yard pass from Joey Rhomberg to fellow QB Owen Brase and a 23-yard run by Henry Ryan.
However, the Knights closed things out from there.
"I just said 'This is it. We just need to put this one away,'" 300-pound offensive tackle Joe Turner said.
Even though King had a player who had run for 236 yards at that point, he gave the ball to 140-pound Derrick Bass, who ran behind Turner and his linemates on 10 straight plays. Bass rolled for 57 yards and four first downs to close things out.
"I just felt like (Argo) was pretty spent," King said. "We put him in there to block a little bit but Derrick is a pretty tough customer, too. He really does a nice job. He’s a wrestler so he’s got that mentality that you’re not going to get the football away from me.
"He just did a great job of closing it out. He was our Jerome Bettis tonight."
Prior to the fourth quarter, Mount Vernon never crossed the Assumption 40-yard line although the Mustangs eventually finished with 210 yards through the air.
It didn’t help that they lost star running back Trenton Pitlik to an injury in the first half.
"Obviously, when Pitlik went down they changed what they were doing," King said. "We knew we’d see the ball in the air quite a bit, but maybe not that much."