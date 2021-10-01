Argo does little bit of everything as Assumption rolls

Much of Argo’s yardage came on two plays: A 79-yard touchdown run that provided the only points of the first half and an 85-yarder early in the fourth quarter that pretty much buried any hopes the Mustangs had of winning.

The 79-yarder was an ordinary play up the middle, but Argo spotted an opening to the right, bounced that way and sprinted up the sideline, outrunning two defenders who appeared to have a chance to catch him but never did.

"It was supposed to go to the left but I saw a lane and just took it the other way," he said.

The Knights then took control of the game with an 11-play, 65-yard scoring march to open the second half, ending it with a 1-yard Argo plunge into the end zone.

After a field goal later in the third quarter, Argo took the ball on a double handoff and again outran everyone to get to the end zone, making it 24-0 with 11 minutes, 28 seconds remaining.

Mount Vernon, which employs two quarterbacks almost equally, scored a pair of late touchdowns on a 52-yard pass from Joey Rhomberg to fellow QB Owen Brase and a 23-yard run by Henry Ryan.

However, the Knights closed things out from there.