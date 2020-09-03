Argo, Knights roll past Blue Devils

John Argo turned Brady Street Stadium into his personal playground Thursday night.

In the opening 14 minutes of the game, Argo intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, registered three tackles for loss, scored a rushing touchdown, caught a pass and even lined up at quarterback for a play and ran it 10 yards for a first down.

It added up to a second lopsided win for Class 3A 10th-ranked Davenport Assumption over a Davenport public school.

Powered by Argo’s dominance and three other first-half touchdowns, Assumption cruised past Davenport Central 48-14.

Just like it did in a Week 1 54-0 rout over Davenport West, Assumption owned the line of scrimmage. Central (0-2) had no first downs and negative-14 yards of offense in the first half.

Of the 18 offensive plays the Blue Devils ran in the first half, only two went for more than a yard.

Argo made his imprint on the game early.

On Central’s second play, he picked off a Corbin Simatovich pass in traffic and outraced everyone to the end zone for 58 yards. The linebacker darted into Central’s backfield to blow up two running plays on the next series.