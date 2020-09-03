Argo, Knights roll past Blue Devils

John Argo turned Brady Street Stadium into his personal playground Thursday night.
In the opening 14 minutes of the game, Argo intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, registered three tackles for loss, scored a rushing touchdown, caught a pass and even lined up at quarterback for a play and ran it 10 yards for a first down.
It added up to a second lopsided win for Class 3A 10th-ranked Davenport Assumption over a Davenport public school.
Powered by Argo’s dominance and three other first-half touchdowns, Assumption cruised past Davenport Central 48-14.
Just like it did in a Week 1 54-0 rout over Davenport West, Assumption owned the line of scrimmage. Central (0-2) had no first downs and negative-14 yards of offense in the first half.
Of the 18 offensive plays the Blue Devils ran in the first half, only two went for more than a yard.
Argo made his imprint on the game early.
On Central’s second play, he picked off a Corbin Simatovich pass in traffic and outraced everyone to the end zone for 58 yards. The linebacker darted into Central’s backfield to blow up two running plays on the next series.
Assumption capitalized with an 11-yard touchdown run from Owen Hammel.
After Argo registered another tackle for loss on a third and 1 play in Central’s next possession, Assumption took advantage of the good field position. Argo punctuated the drive with a 25-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0.
Dayne Hodge had a 31-yard scoring run and also caught a 12-yard pass from Ayden Weiman in the second quarter to give the Knights a 34-0 cushion at halftime. Hodge, who didn't play in the second half, finished with 89 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Noah Gonzales scampered in from 11 yards on Assumption’s second series of the third quarter to pad the margin and send the game to a continuous clock.
Central, which hasn’t beaten Assumption since 1987, did score late in the third quarter.
After collecting its first of two first downs in the game, Kellen Rush hauled in a 20-yard pass from Simatovich with one hand for the touchdown.
Assumption’s Kade Kreinbring returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.
Simatovich threw for 141 yards, with Rush catching three passes for 81 yards.
The Knights open district play next Thursday at home against Marion. Central travels to Bettendorf.
