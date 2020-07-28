As IHSA decision nears, Pritzker shares concern

As the Illinois High School Association prepares to make a decision today about high school athletics for the upcoming school year, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has expressed concern about the possibility.
“I’m deeply concerned, frankly,’’ Pritzker said during an appearance at the Rock Island County Health Department COVID briefing on Monday.
“I’ve seen other countries that have opened up schools and without mitigations around sports. And guess what, there’s been an outbreak with kids in sports. So, I am concerned about this.’’
IHSA leaders met Friday with representatives from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education, looking for guidance from the state organizations on how to proceed with fall sports.
In a meeting delayed one week, the IHSA Board of Directors is scheduled to meet today to discuss a multitude of possibilities as the scheduled Aug. 10 start of practices for the nine fall sports offered in Illinois high schools nears.
Everything from delaying the start of the season to shifting fall sports to a springtime schedule sandwiched between traditional winter and spring sports will be considered.
The IHSA, which amended earlier return-to-play guidelines at the request of the health department officials who had earlier signed off on the guidelines, has indicated it planned to defer future decisions to the health department, the state education board and Pritzker’s office.
That came after the IHSA found itself facing a lawsuit over a mask requirement for all participants, a requirement the IHSA said was mandated by the state and not supported by its own IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
Pritzker touched on that briefly Monday, saying, “IHSA has said they’re basically going to get out of the business of this in the fall, that’s what it appears they are saying.’’
The Illinois governor went on to say that he has not issued any mandate involving high school sports at this point, but added, “It is something I’m deeply concerned about and we are watching very closely.’’
The IHSA has been receiving feedback on all sides of the issue and used its social media avenues to thank individuals who submitted ideas, plans and opinions for the board to consider today.
“We appreciate your passion and know that we’ve ready every message. We want to see IHSA sports and activities happen in a SAFE environment just as badly as you do and will continue to work toward that goal,’’ the IHSA posted on its social media outlets.
Pritzker indicated that flexibility will be important for as the IHSA contemplates its decision as Illinois students prepare for the start of a new academic year.
“The school semester is going to be very different,’’ Pritzker said. “People are going to have to expect that and they’re going to have to remain flexible. Parents, teachers, students – everybody – because the virus has been unpredictable.’’
Pritzker said his concerns extend beyond the confines of school-affiliated athletic programs.
Outbreaks that have cropped up around the state as a result of participation in adult and youth summers sports concerns him as well.
“It is sometimes because the kids are getting together at somebody’s house and it’s a whole big bunch of kids greater than the required limit on gatherings. Sometimes, it’s because of the interaction on the field,’’ Pritzker said.
“… We do not want kids to catch COVID-19 because of sports, neither do we want adults in those settings. Those are two of the ways we might move to put some mitigations on to lower the exposure people have to COVID-19.’’
Dispatch-Argus reporter Sarah Hayden contributed to this story.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!