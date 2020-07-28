As IHSA decision nears, Pritzker shares concern

That came after the IHSA found itself facing a lawsuit over a mask requirement for all participants, a requirement the IHSA said was mandated by the state and not supported by its own IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

Pritzker touched on that briefly Monday, saying, “IHSA has said they’re basically going to get out of the business of this in the fall, that’s what it appears they are saying.’’

The Illinois governor went on to say that he has not issued any mandate involving high school sports at this point, but added, “It is something I’m deeply concerned about and we are watching very closely.’’

The IHSA has been receiving feedback on all sides of the issue and used its social media avenues to thank individuals who submitted ideas, plans and opinions for the board to consider today.

“We appreciate your passion and know that we’ve ready every message. We want to see IHSA sports and activities happen in a SAFE environment just as badly as you do and will continue to work toward that goal,’’ the IHSA posted on its social media outlets.

Pritzker indicated that flexibility will be important for as the IHSA contemplates its decision as Illinois students prepare for the start of a new academic year.