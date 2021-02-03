Assumption all-state lineman signs with Northern Iowa

About a year ago at this time, Davenport Assumption senior Nate Timmons was undergoing surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
That, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic starting about a month later, left some uncertainty about his college football prospects.
“It was a scary thought, but I think it kind of pushed me to the idea I wanted to do it,” Timmons said. “I was going to set my mind to it and get there no matter what it took. This is what I wanted to do.”
The 6-foot-7 and 270-pound offensive tackle signed a letter of intent with the University of Northern Iowa on Wednesday at the Assumption High School gymnasium.
Timmons, a three-year starter, was a first team all-Metro selection and second team all-state choice in Class 3A by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association last fall. He helped the Knights to a district title, an 8-1 record and a rushing attack that accumulated more than 250 yards per game.
Nearly six months after the surgery, Timmons was on the field for Assumption. He didn’t miss a snap because of injury during the season.
“I put it in my mind early I was going to be back for my senior year,” Timmons said. “I went to (physical therapy) every single day.”
Timmons caught the attention of UNI’s staff during his junior season. Even though the pandemic prevented him from taking any official visits, he had an opportunity to visit the Cedar Falls campus on his own.
“The coaches are great and coach (Ryan) Clanton (offensive line coach) was always talking to me,” Timmons said. “Plus, it is close to home and I have a big family I like to be around. That was huge for me.
“Two hours away is perfect.”
Timmons also considered Northern Illinois, Western Illinois, South Dakota, University of Sioux Falls and Winona State.
He’ll become the third member of his family to play Division I athletics. His older sisters, Nicole and Allie, are members of the Drake University softball program.
“Ever since I was playing football in third or fourth grade and my dad was coaching me, I’ve always wanted to play college football and go as high as I could go,” Timmons said. “It happened today, so it is pretty awesome.”
Timmons expects to remain a tackle at the collegiate level. He thinks it could be a year or two before he’s ready to contribute on game day for the Panthers.
“Hopefully by then, I’ll put on a couple pounds, get bigger, faster and stronger,” Timmons said. “My goal is to make an impact as soon as they need me to have one.”
Seven locals sign with Grand View
There were seven players from the Quad-Cities metro and surrounding area to sign national letters of intent with Grand View University on Wednesday.
Muscatine tailback Tim Nimely, receiver Eli Gaye, defensive tackle Togeh Deseh and cornerback Prince Wei will continue their careers with the NAIA power out of Des Moines.
Camanche receiver Jordan Lawrence, Central DeWitt lineman Cole Miller and former Bettendorf standout Rocky Schoenfelder, who has been at Iowa Central Community College the past two seasons, have joined the Vikings.
Rocky trio signs letter of intents
The Rock Island football program had three seniors sign letter of intents Wednesday during a ceremony at Rock Island Fieldhouse.
Defensive back Perry Slater and defensive lineman Terrell Akers will continue their careers next fall at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.
Slater, a safety, had seven interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns during his junior season. Akers, listed at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, moved from linebacker to the defensive line for the Rocks last season.
Offensive lineman Tommy Smith signed with Division II Concordia University in St. Paul, Minn. Smith is 6-4 and 285 pounds.