Assumption all-state lineman signs with Northern Iowa

About a year ago at this time, Davenport Assumption senior Nate Timmons was undergoing surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

That, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic starting about a month later, left some uncertainty about his college football prospects.

“It was a scary thought, but I think it kind of pushed me to the idea I wanted to do it,” Timmons said. “I was going to set my mind to it and get there no matter what it took. This is what I wanted to do.”

The 6-foot-7 and 270-pound offensive tackle signed a letter of intent with the University of Northern Iowa on Wednesday at the Assumption High School gymnasium.

Timmons, a three-year starter, was a first team all-Metro selection and second team all-state choice in Class 3A by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association last fall. He helped the Knights to a district title, an 8-1 record and a rushing attack that accumulated more than 250 yards per game.

Nearly six months after the surgery, Timmons was on the field for Assumption. He didn’t miss a snap because of injury during the season.

“I put it in my mind early I was going to be back for my senior year,” Timmons said. “I went to (physical therapy) every single day.”