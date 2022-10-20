Assumption knocks off Maquoketa, now awaits its fate

The Davenport Assumption High School football team was squarely on the postseason bubble going into the final week of the regular season.

Assumption needed a win and some help across the state to reach the playoffs.

The Knights did their part Thursday night.

Behind 342 rushing yards and six touchdowns from the duo of Derrick Bass and Angelo Jackson, Assumption doubled-up Maquoketa 42-21 at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

Now, the Knights wait and see if it will be enough.

“It is out of our hands,” Assumption coach Wade King said. “I don’t even know who to pull for, but we’ll see what happens.”

Assumption (4-5) came into the week 18th in the Class 3A Ratings Percentage Index. The top two finishers in each district make the playoffs along with four at-large teams.

If ninth-ranked Benton Community beats Central DeWitt on Friday, the Knights would have to rely on an at-large bid. The RPI determines the four at-large qualifiers.

“We’ve played a gauntlet of a (schedule),” Jackson said, “and we stuck with a lot of those teams. We deserve to get in even if we’ve lost some games.”

Assumption has the second-best strength of schedule in 3A. Other than its last two opponents of the regular season, everybody else has a winning record.

“God willing, we’ll get in,” Bass said.

The Knights had trouble corralling Maquoketa’s pass game most of the night. Quarterback Kasey Coakley threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

“Watching (Maquoketa) on film, they move the ball against a lot of people,” King said. “They throw a good ball and the kids are tough. We’ve struggled on the back end of our defense.”

The game turned on two special teams plays in the second quarter.

A low snap on a Maquoketa punt gave Assumption the ball inside the Cardinal 30-yard line. The Knights converted it into a touchdown.

On Maquoketa’s ensuing possession, it shanked a punt. Assumption capitalized on a short field again to go up two touchdowns.

With Assumption quarterback Jake Timmons hobbled and unable to play in the second half for the second consecutive week, the Knights utilized the wildcat.

Bass carried the ball 29 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson had 16 rushes for 159 yards and four scores, including an 80-yarder early in the third quarter to give Assumption a 35-14 lead.

“I thought our line did a good job,” Bass said. “I can’t say enough good things about my fullback (Antonio Chase Diaz). He does a really good job leading.”

The athleticism and explosiveness of Bass and Jackson were too much for Maquoketa (1-8).

“It is a great combination having me and Derrick in the backfield,” Jackson said. “It gives us a lot of looks. He can keep it, give it to me or fake it. It opens up a lot.

“It makes teams nervous when they see us in the backfield together.”

Maquoketa coach Riley Brockway agreed.

“They’re fast, explosive players and you’ve got to get 11 hats on the ball every single play,” Brockway said. “Otherwise, they can take it the distance. They do a nice job of being physical up front and those guys can sneak in behind them.”

Assumption made Maquoketa one-dimensional. Jack Carroll and Cale Preston combined for five sacks as Maquoketa finished with negative-16 rushing yards.

Brockway, a former standout at Wartburg College, said the next step for his program is getting more players out for football. The Cardinals have 31 players listed on their varsity roster.

“We know it is a year-long process,” Brockway said. “To have a good football operation, we need numbers. We need to get more guys and more buy-in. We have guys that are all in on this thing, so I definitely feel we’re on our way.”

Assumption, meanwhile, will anxiously await to see if it gets a 10th game. The Iowa High School Athletic Association is scheduled to release playoff qualifiers late Friday night and pairings Saturday morning.

“We’re hoping some teams lose (Friday),” Jackson said, “but we’ll see how it plays out.”