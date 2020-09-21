Assumption loses North Scott game, fills void with CR Wash

“Mo and I remain pretty good friends,” King said. “They were looking for a game and saw we were open as well. We checked around and looked at some other things, but this made sense for us.

“We both were in the same boat that we wanted a home game, but they initiated things first so we decided to go there.”

Washington has wins over Cedar Rapids Jefferson (55-0), previously state-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy (28-21) and Marshalltown (6-0) before losing last Friday at Dubuque Senior (31-0).

“We definitely need that type of game where we’re really tested, put in some tough situations,” King said. “There were times in the DeWitt game I felt that was happening, but we were able to control that game pretty well.

“When our coaches met (Sunday), it was important to have a game that was going to push us. Win or lose, it doesn’t matter. We want to play a high-quality team and force our kids to compete for 48 minutes.”

Assumption turns around and plays the following Thursday at Brady Street Stadium against Clinton in its final home game of the regular season.

King felt a short week of preparation was worth the trade-off.

“That was the reason we wanted to play a day game (Saturday),” he said. “We think we can do it in one less day. We’re used to having short weeks when we play Friday and then Thursday. We’ll just combine a couple of our practice days into one and we’ll be alright.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.