Assumption opens up season with Week 0 win

The season couldn't have started much better for Assumption.

Positives in all three phases led to a 26-7 Week 0 win over Independence on Friday night at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium. Now, the Knights have two weeks to clean up the negatives, with their next game scheduled for Sept. 2 at Dubuque Wahlert.

Assumption finished with 304 total yards, scored touchdowns through the air, on the ground, and on special teams and held Independence — a Class 3A quarterfinalist last season — to 213 total yards.

"It's a good starting point against a really physical team up front that we knew, coming in, that was going to be a challenge for us, to play with their guys up front. I thought for the most part we held up," Assumption head coach Wade King said. "We were at a frantic pace trying to get ready for Game 1 and now we have a couple days where we can get back to some fundamentals and really try to become a better football team."

Derrick Bass sparked Assumption with 100 yards on 24 carries, and flipped momentum with an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to put Assumption up 10-7 just 12 seconds after the Mustangs had taken the lead on a 6-yard run from Trey Weber midway through the second quarter.

"I felt like the confidence was starting to go down and as a captain and leader on this team. I knew, if the ball's in my hands, I've got to do something to get the spirits up on the team," Bass said.

Outside of that 13-play Independence drive — which featured 12 runs — the Knights defense held the Mustangs mostly in check.

With Mitchell Johnson — last year's starter who threw for 22 touchdowns — standing on the sidelines, the Mustangs only threw for 83 yards and of their 10 drives, five of them went three and out. Jackson Wohlers capped off the defensive effort with an interception of EJ Miller on Independence's final offensive snap of the game. Miller finished with 59 yards on the ground, while Weber led the team with 71 yards on 18 carries.

"We had our breakdowns but we battled back, we stayed locked in and we got it done," senior linebacker and tight end Cale Preston said. "We talked it over, some guys got vocal and we really got our D-line to step up, play more physical, play more aggressive and they got it done. You love to see that."

Bass' run wasn't the only special teams highlight of the night as Angelo Jackson returned a punt 47 yards earlier in the game, setting up Billy Moore's 25-yard field goal for the first points of the night at the 10-minute, 17-second mark of the second quarter. Moore made another field goal with five seconds left in the half to put the Knights up 13-7 at halftime.

Assumption also showcased positives in the passing game, especially in the second half. After going 1-for-6 in the first half, junior Jake Timmons finished 7-of-18 for 156 yards in his first start, numbers that would have been better if not for some drops throughout the game.

"We didn't catch the ball really well tonight which is surprising because we catch the heck out of it in practice," King said. "Jake can throw the ball well, he knows how to throw the ball but we've got to catch it better."

Preston was one of those who suffered from some drops, but made up for it with a 77-yard touchdown catch — his first catch of the night — with 15 seconds left in the third quarter to put Assumption up 20-7.

"You catch the ball, I turned, I saw green and I took off. That's the best feeling in the world," said Preston, who finished with three catches for 110 yards. "I didn't play any offense last year so coming out, finally being able to hold onto that first ball to get the nerves out of the way, I think that was a big thing."

Jackson capped the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, finishing with 63 yards on the ground and 32 yards receiving.

Now, Assumption has two weeks to prepare for Dubuque Wahlert. And there are things to work on, such as those drops, a couple of fumbles, and just general early season issues that need to be addressed.

"We learned something about ourselves and that's just building confidence in our team," Bass said. "It's going to be big for us, we learned a lot from this game, just get in the film room, watch some film and get better."