Assumption seeks to utilize speed, athleticism on offense

It was no secret what the Davenport Assumption High School football team’s preferred mode of transportation was on offense last fall.
The Knights would run, run again and run some more.
Behind a mammoth and experienced offensive line, which included a pair of 6-foot-7 all-staters in Tyler Maro and Nate Timmons, the Knights ran the football on nearly 80% of their offensive snaps.
“We had the big dudes, so we were going to run it down your throat and see if you can stop us,” senior John Argo said. “This year, it will probably be a little different style. I think you’ll see us attack the edges a little bit more.”
Coming off an 8-1 season, Assumption thinks it still has the firepower to rack up chunks of yards and points.
It just doesn’t possess the sheer size and depth up front. It also graduated tailback Dayne Hodge, who collected nearly 1,100 rushing yards and 13 scores.
“We’re going to be putting the ball in the air a lot more this year,” senior quarterback Ayden Weiman said.
Assumption threw the ball around 10 times a game last season. That number expects to spike with Weiman back under center and several athletic playmakers in the backfield and on the perimeter with Argo, sophomore track sprinter Angelo Jackson, junior Derrick Bass and seniors Aiden Morgan and Foster Caspers.
“I really like the balance of this group,” Assumption coach Wade King said. “We feel like the kids we have on the team, a lot of them can play at the varsity level.
"We’ve had some kids in the track program that really improved their speed, drastically in some cases with Argo and Jackson."
King said the quarterback position is a strength. Weiman completed 55% of his throws for 643 yards and seven scores along with just one pick last year.
A year of experience has led to even more confidence.
"The arm strength has always been there, but what I've seen from him last year to this year, he's gotten a lot better mentally," Argo said. "He knows coverages better and he's got not only the physical talent but the mental talent to really shine as a quarterback."
Weiman had plenty of leaders to glean insight from the past couple of years in Maro, Timmons, Simon Weitz and Owen Hamel.
It is his turn to pass that knowledge on to a team which will lean on several sophomores and juniors to produce.
"Leadership is where I've taken another step, knowing how to be that type of guy for my teammates," Weiman said.
There is no shortage of incentive for the Knights, who had 31 players on their varsity roster as of last week.
Assumption cruised through its first eight games last season, outscoring foes 332-33. The ending was heartbreaking with a 13-10 loss in the final seconds to eventual state champion North Scott in a Class 3A third-round playoff contest.
“Last year is something we talk about every day,” Morgan said. “We’re always talking about how we lost to North Scott (by three points). That motivates us every single day, in the weight room and on the field.”
The offensive line returns Joe Turner, who has garnered some Division I interest, and senior Adam Heinrichs, who filled in as a part-time starter last year because of injury. Nate Canals expects to man the left tackle spot while King said the other two spots up front are still undetermined.
“They’re coming together,” King noted. “We’ve got some really good size at tackle, but we don’t have a lot of depth. Like everyone else, we’re trying to see how all the pieces of the puzzle fit together.”
Defense is where Assumption has the most holes to plug from 2020.
Argo and Morgan are the only two starters returning from a unit which came up with 34 takeaways (20 interceptions and 14 fumbles).
David Neuberger is the lone player with extended varsity playing time returning in the back end.
“We’ve got a little work to do defensively,” King said. “We’re going to rely on some good athletes that don’t have a lot of experience.”
Argo doesn’t project a steep decline.
“Losing nine starters is always tough, but I’ve been surprised how we’ve looked so far defensively,” he said. “We’ve made a lot of progress since the summer.”
Assumption remains in 3A, but many of the past heavyweights in that class are in 4A with North Scott, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Decorah and Western Dubuque. Solon, Washington and West Delaware are still in Assumption's class.
The Knights are in a six-team district with Benton Community, Central DeWitt, Maquoketa, Mount Vernon and Vinton-Shellsburg.
"We know what it takes to be good," Morgan said. "The ones that were here last year have to guide the ones that are coming in this year."
By late October, the Knights believe they'll be ready for an extended playoff run.
"Guys were upset with how the season ended last year," Argo said, "and we don't want that to happen again. They were going to do something about it.
"You can tell some of those underclassmen have gotten a lot better and made that change."