Assumption seeks to utilize speed, athleticism on offense

“I really like the balance of this group,” Assumption coach Wade King said. “We feel like the kids we have on the team, a lot of them can play at the varsity level.

"We’ve had some kids in the track program that really improved their speed, drastically in some cases with Argo and Jackson."

King said the quarterback position is a strength. Weiman completed 55% of his throws for 643 yards and seven scores along with just one pick last year.

A year of experience has led to even more confidence.

"The arm strength has always been there, but what I've seen from him last year to this year, he's gotten a lot better mentally," Argo said. "He knows coverages better and he's got not only the physical talent but the mental talent to really shine as a quarterback."

Weiman had plenty of leaders to glean insight from the past couple of years in Maro, Timmons, Simon Weitz and Owen Hamel.

It is his turn to pass that knowledge on to a team which will lean on several sophomores and juniors to produce.

"Leadership is where I've taken another step, knowing how to be that type of guy for my teammates," Weiman said.