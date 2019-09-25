You hear about people craving food, acceptance or success.
Seth Adrian has an unusual craving.
"I love contact," he said. "I've always been that kid who never avoids it and always goes toward it. So when you get on a football field and have the privilege to hit somebody, why not?"
The Davenport Assumption senior captain has delivered plenty of bone-crushing hits on the field the past four years.
Going into Thursday night's district opener against Clinton at Brady Street Stadium, the 5-foot-11 and 220-pound linebacker has 159.5 career tackles.
Adrian isn't exactly certain where he acquired that mentality.
Maybe it was his upbringing. His father, Kyle, played football at St. Ambrose. His older brother, Zach, was a linebacker at Assumption. They often would roughhouse.
Maybe it stems from his other activities. Adrian wrestles and plays baseball. He was a catcher early in his career, a position that requires toughness.
"I've never been one to look at someone on the field and say, 'Wow, I would never want to hit him,'" Adrian said. "It is my nature, something I love to do.
"I welcome it."
That physical, aggressive approach has served Adrian and the Knights well.
Despite playing a pair of top-five ranked opponents -- Cedar Rapids Xavier and Solon -- Assumption (2-2) has given up only 41 points (10.3 ppg.) in four contests.
Adrian is at the center of it with a team-leading 30.5 tackles.
Even though he doesn't get a slew of touches on offense, Adrian plays fullback -- another position that features plenty of contact and grunt work.
"Linebacker and fullback, you're almost involved in every single play," Adrian said. "So when you're involved, a lot of times you're going to get some type of contact."
Adrian has experienced his share of bumps and bruises like most football players, but he's never missed a game because of injury.
"I don't know how much it would take to keep me out of a game," he said. "I take pride in that a lot. If I'm out there and doing my job, I can help my team in some way."
Physically, Adrian was an early bloomer.
The Knights moved him to the varsity in the closing weeks of the regular season as a 14-year-old freshman.
Adrian wasn't out of place. He earned the start and had six tackles (one for loss) in a playoff-clinching road win over Marion.
"He was a lot more mature physically than guys he was playing against at the freshman level," Assumption coach Wade King said. "He held his own right away on the varsity level.
"You've got to make sure guys are ready at that age, but he gave us depth and showed in practice he could play."
King can't recall another time he's had a freshman make that kind of an impact on his varsity roster.
Adrian would have been elevated a week earlier, but he was kicked out of a freshman game against Center Point-Urbana and was forced to miss a Week 8 contest against Clear Creek Amana.
"I did something stupid," he said. "I was a freshman and I hadn't developed mentally yet.
"So when they told me the next week you're going to be practicing with us on varsity, I didn't expect it at all."
On one of Marion's first offensive plays, a jet sweep, Adrian blitzed and made a tackle in the backfield.
"One of the best feelings I've had," he said.
Adrian has been a fixture in the middle of Assumption's defense since.
He has seen the Knights make it to the state playoffs twice, including a quarterfinal appearance in 2017. He has seen them have their worst season in more than a decade last year at 4-5.
"I'm going to look back on this in a couple years and be really happy I had these moments in my high school career," Adrian said.
Assumption has multiple leaders on its football team. Adrian is the "king of the crop" according to King.
He leads through his play. He leads through his actions. He leads vocally.
"He sets the tone for practice," King said. "I told him before this year started, 'If you're in a foul mood, other kids are going to see that. You've got to be the guy that can turn it on, take coaching and understand that you're no better than anyone else.'
"He's been an outstanding leader for us."
Adrian has evolved the most between the ears.
When he goes back and watches film of his freshmen and sophomore seasons, he questions some of his decision-making. He also has a more thorough understanding of the game rather than relying just on athleticism.
"Sometimes I go back, watch and think, 'Why would you do that? What were you doing?'" Adrian said. "It is crazy how much I've matured since that freshman year."
Adrian is passing that knowledge on to the younger Knights.
Like former Knights Antonio Santillan and Donaven Juarez did for him, he is helping sophomore linebacker John Argo develop.
King said it is comparable to a young Jake Gervase learning from Tim Kilfoy in the back end of the Knights' defense in 2011.
"It gives our younger guys a little bit of comfort knowing they've got somebody that is playing next to them that knows what is going on and can help them," King stated. "It is almost like the passing of the baton."
During the summer, Adrian was teetering between football and baseball for the collegiate level.
He's leaning football.
Grand View University is his only offer to this point. He believes some of that is because college coaches are turned off by his 5-11 frame.
"I'm willing to play wherever," Adrian said. "Yeah, it would be nice to play at the highest level possible, but as long as there is a football game and I'm playing, I'll enjoy it."
It goes back to contact.
"I just love the sport and the physicality too much," he said, "to get away from it."