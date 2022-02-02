Assumption trio announces future plans

Joe Turner went to more than 20 football camps last summer trying to catch the attention of college coaches.

Like most teenage prospects, the Davenport Assumption High School senior had aspirations of chasing a Division I scholarship.

“Do I go D-I where I’m the third or fourth option or D-II where the school really wants me and shows love?” Turner said.

The 285-pound offensive lineman chose the second option.

Turner inked a national letter of intent with Division II Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph’s, Mo., on Wednesday, the first day of the traditional signing period.

Classmate Gracen Ruggles signed to play soccer at the University of Tulsa and David Neuberger will continue as a preferred walk-on with the University of North Dakota football program.

All three were recognized during a signing ceremony at Assumption High School.

“Ever since I was little, I knew I wanted to continue playing soccer,” Ruggles said. “It has always been a happy place for me.”

Turner was a three-year starter on the offensive line for the Knights. He was a first team all-state selection in Class 3A by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association last fall and helped pave the way for an Assumption offense which ranked third in rushing yards at 237.4 per game.

After learning from Tyler Maro and Nate Timmons the past couple of seasons, Turner took on the lead role among Assumption's front line.

Turner chose Missouri Western State over Upper Iowa University and Winona State, both Division II programs.

"When it came down to those three, Missouri Western was clear-cut," Turner said. "They had the major I want (cybersecurity), the Kansas Chiefs go there for summer football camp and the facilities are by far one of the best I've seen in Division II.

"They made multiple trips up here to see Johnny (Argo) and myself, and other schools hadn't done that as much."

Ruggles helped the Knights claim their fifth consecutive Iowa Class 1A state soccer title last June. She recorded 12 goals and five assists.

It wasn't until the last couple of months that Tulsa came into the picture.

Before then, Ruggles had looked at Belmont University, Wisconsin-Platteville, St. Thomas Aquinas College in New York, Ohio Wesleyan and Belmont Abbey in North Carolina.

"I was pretty open-minded throughout the whole process," Ruggles said. "I knew I wanted to play college soccer, but I wasn't sure what division.

"As long as I found a place that I loved, that was the most important thing, and I fell in love with Tulsa. High competition is a bonus."

Ruggles plays for Sporting Iowa, a club team which includes several other D-I recruits in Bettendorf's Avery Horner and Muscatine's Sophia Thomas.

"Our club team is full of talented and athletic girls," said Ruggles, who plans to be a center midfielder at Tulsa. "They have definitely helped make me better and prepared me for high-level competition already."

Neuberger is ranked as the No. 25 long snapper and a 4.5-star recruit nationally by Kohl's. North Dakota State, Western Illinois, South Dakota, South Dakota State and even Iowa State showed interest.

"The coaching staff and culture at North Dakota, it felt like it would be a good fit for me," he said. "The goal is to win the job and start as a true freshman."

Neuberger has been long snapping since his freshman year. He started taking it more seriously during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I started working at it with my dad, went to ranking showcases and got highly ranked in the country," Neuberger said. "I realized I could do this at a high level."

Neuberger plans to spend additional time in the weight room this summer to gain strength and size.

"That's going to be huge for this next season," he said, "so I can have a chance to start."

