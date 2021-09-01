Assumption unveils new football stadium tonight

There are parts of that still unfinished, including permanent bleachers. The school is encouraging spectators to pack a chair if coming to Thursday’s contest.

“There won’t be a ton of bleacher seating, so we’re asking people to be patient,” King said. “Once the grass fills in, we’ve got some bowl seating available. It certainly will be a little more intimate than Brady Street.

“The long-term plan is to have a full stadium St. Ambrose and Assumption can share. That’s coming. But in the meantime, this is what we have and we’re going to make the most of it.”

King hopes playing there this season can be incentive to raise the necessary funds to finish the third phase of the project, which includes a grandstand.

“In private settings, you do things as you can,” King said. “When you rely on donations and gifts, things can’t be done immediately. You have to do them in phases.”

St. Ambrose plans to continue playing its home games at Brady Street Stadium this season. Assumption felt the need to make the move now.

“As an administrator, as an athletic director or as coaches, you look for how to get kids excited,” Craig said. “This is a chance to do something at our own place. That’s exciting and unique.