AW-Princeville once again decides LTC title

KEWANEE — Even in a COVID-19 altered high school football season, one thing has managed to remain the same.
For the fourth year in a row, a meeting between the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans and the Princeville Princes will help determine the Lincoln Trail Conference championship.
Heading into Friday's 7 p.m. showdown at Annawan, the Princes (5-0) lead the LTC at 4-0, a half-game up on the Titans (4-1 overall and in league play). A-W set up the showdown last Friday with a 22-14 win at Mercer County (3-2), its second in a row after a 41-14 loss at Ridgewood (also 3-2) three weeks ago.
"The way our kids have responded (since the loss to the Spartans) has said a lot about their character and how resilient they are," said Annawan-Wethersfield coach Logan Willits, whose club is looking to claim the LTC crown for the fourth time in the past five seasons.
"The Ridgewood game was one of those moments that you talk about as being a teachable moment. We'd played well in the first two weeks (wins over Ottawa Marquette and United). We were a little sloppy against United, but we held on. Then we went to Ridgewood, and they took it to us."
The Titans bounced back from their loss to the Spartans at Cambridge in decisive fashion, rolling to a 52-6 win over Stark County as senior quarterback Coltin Quagliano threw for 259 yards and five touchdowns (three going to senior Tuker Miller) as well as rushing for 53 yards and a TD. Junior running back Darius Dickerson had 142 total yards and two TDs.
That was followed by last Friday's win in Aledo, which set up Friday night's title matchup and eliminated the Golden Eagles from title contention.
"Some would say this season doesn't matter as much with no playoffs," Willits said, "but we were hoping that by the end of the year, we could give our guys something to strive for. Being pushed into a spring season, things were modified and changed, but (a conference title) was still the end goal.
"If we took care of our business, a title would still be there for us. Beating Mercer County, that was a big one to have."
In A-W's five games, Quagliano has completed 63 of 108 passes for 915 yards and 12 touchdowns with just two interceptions. The duo of senior Reece Gripp (306 yards, three TDs) and Dickerson (237 yards, three TDs) has anchored the ground game, while Miller has 18 receptions for 293 yards and six TDs.
Willits feels all of that firepower and more will be needed against a Princeville club boasting a solid senior nucleus led by quarterback Sam Streitmatter, running back Hunter Boland and lineman Peyton Garcia, a Class 1A All-State performer in 2019 who will play collegiately at St. Ambrose University.
In 2019, the Titans topped the Princes 22-7 to avenge a 42-6 blowout loss the previous season, a loss that enabled Princeville to edge A-W by a game for the 2018 LTC crown. In 2017, a 14-6 A-W win resulted in the Princes tying Mercer County for second place, the same outcome as in 2019.
"We were thinking highly of ourselves, but we also thought Princeville had a highly talented team returning," said Willits. "They've won two frosh-soph conference titles in a row so they're constantly reloading at the varsity level, and Garcia is one of the best linemen I've ever seen.
"We have to make sure we understand their tendencies Friday night. They like to run the ball so we're hoping to take some of that away and force them to have to throw it more."