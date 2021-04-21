AW-Princeville once again decides LTC title

KEWANEE — Even in a COVID-19 altered high school football season, one thing has managed to remain the same.

For the fourth year in a row, a meeting between the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans and the Princeville Princes will help determine the Lincoln Trail Conference championship.

Heading into Friday's 7 p.m. showdown at Annawan, the Princes (5-0) lead the LTC at 4-0, a half-game up on the Titans (4-1 overall and in league play). A-W set up the showdown last Friday with a 22-14 win at Mercer County (3-2), its second in a row after a 41-14 loss at Ridgewood (also 3-2) three weeks ago.

"The way our kids have responded (since the loss to the Spartans) has said a lot about their character and how resilient they are," said Annawan-Wethersfield coach Logan Willits, whose club is looking to claim the LTC crown for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

"The Ridgewood game was one of those moments that you talk about as being a teachable moment. We'd played well in the first two weeks (wins over Ottawa Marquette and United). We were a little sloppy against United, but we held on. Then we went to Ridgewood, and they took it to us."