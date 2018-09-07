DURANT, Iowa — There's thunder. There's lightning. And there's more.
The Tipton Tigers have used a balanced rushing attack to start this season undefeated, and Friday night it was on full display, with four running backs all scoring touchdowns and five logging at least 35 yards as the Tigers pulled away in the second half to beat Durant 28-14 on a muddy field at Durant High School.
The Tigers' entire offense came on the ground as Tipton racked up 402 rushing yards in the win.
"That's kind of the game plan, we want to wear people down," Tipton head coach Joe Zeutenhorst said. "Last week we had nine or 10 guys carry the ball so moms love that. We don't have to lean on one guy. ... We like spreading it out, and we're lucky to have quite a few guys that can do a good job for us."
Logan Stolte led the way with 132 yards and a touchdown that essentially ended the Wildcats' hopes. Trailing by a touchdown, Durant attempted a fake punt on fourth down deep in its own territory, but Bryce Lafrenz' pass just sailed out of reach of Mason Compton and Stolte capitalized on Tipton's next drive to put the Tigers up 28-14.
"Unfortunately, every time we've played them, it's been a mud pit," Durant head coach Joel Diederichs said. "It (the fake punt) was there, but I also felt our defense had been on the field a lot there and was tired so I was trying to get a little juice and momentum into our kids. To tell you the truth, on a dry surface he's there and he's gone."
Along with Stolte, Lake Anderson had 84 yards and a touchdown and Austin Lenz had 82 yards and a score.
Durant (1-2) hung with the Class 2A Tigers (3-0), going into halftime tied 14-14, but the Tipton rushing attack eventually wore down the Wildcat defense.
"We had our shots at them, but give credit to them. They did a nice job," Diederichs said. "We couldn't quite figure out their buck sweep and that's what they ran a lot, and then they hit us with the fullback up the middle. That's their whole offense. We knew that coming in, we just didn't take care of business."
Durant took advantage of a Tipton turnover and another short field to score its two first-half touchdowns, while Tipton responded each time to keep the game tied.
"We talked about how everything they had done was the result of a mistake that we had made, and we talked about how if we continue the way we're going, we're going to win the game as long as we don't make mistakes," Zeutenhorst said. "They're not going to beat us as long as we don't beat ourselves."
Lafrenz finished with 190 yards passing and two rushing touchdowns while Mason Compton had eight catches for 127 yards.
After Tipton opened the half with a touchdown drive to take a 21-14 lead, Durant managed just four first downs in the second half, all coming in the fourth quarter.
"Offensively, we've got to keep getting better," Diederichs said. "We've got some weapons, and we've got to get some other weapons going. We showed flashes of it, but we just didn't continue it."