MOLINE – The Moline Maroons fell 38–7 to the Benet Academy Redwings on Senior Night Friday evening at Browning Park.

The Maroons were outplayed from the start, as Redwings junior quarterback Ryan Kubaci Jr. led a nine-play, 75-yard drive on the opening possession that lasted more than four minutes and ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Pat Pitello.

That first touchdown for Kubaci was certainly not his last, for a Redwings player making only his second career start. Kubaci finished the night 20 for 27, with 221 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also accounted for another rushing touchdown midway through the third quarter.

“That kid is a really good football player,” Maroons coach Mike Morrissey said. "His ability to create and extend plays was a problem. He was scrambling around and doing some good things. I thought he was the difference for them offensively, for sure.”

Senior Maroons linebacker James Soliz agreed.

“(Kubaci) has a lot of potential – he is going to be good,” Soliz said.

Redwings coach Patrick New praised his junior quarterback, comparing him to another current NFL starting quarterback.

“He’s got a little Baker Mayfield in him in the way he plays – I love the way Kubaci plays, and I think he is only going to get better,” New said.

The Maroons’ defense was gashed for 234 yards of Redwings offense in the first half, with 181 of those yards through the air.

“Honestly, we got outplayed, we got outcoached, and they took advantage of some mistakes that we made,” Morrissey said. “(Benet Academy) is a really good team, and we continued to beat ourselves all night long, with just the little things over and over and over again. And, when we do that, this is going to be the outcome.”

Offensively, the Maroons struggled to push the ball down the field. They totaled 159 rushing yards and 13 through the air. The offense was stymied by the Redwings defense, resulting in only one touchdown, five punts, a blocked field goal and a botched punt on eight drives.

“It's just things here and there, whether it was a bad call by me or whether it was a guy missing an assignment – it’s just the little things that you cannot do against teams that are really good, and those guys capitalized on those mistakes,” Morrissey said.

New knew what he was up against. The Redwings practiced against potential explosive plays from the Maroons leading up to Friday’s win.

“We worked on preventing big plays from their offense, which we did, and then we just executed, which we did,” New said. “I think we've got a great system. Our offensive coordinator does an awesome job and our kids have worked hard and I think we accomplished what we needed to do.”

On a positive note for the Maroons, junior running back Adrian Cooper had 11 carries for 111 yards, including the team’s only score on a 17-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

“Cooper is a really good football player,” Morrissey said. “He started for us last year as a sophomore and is a very dynamic and big, physical kid.”

Another noteworthy statistic is that the Maroons were only penalized three times for 35 yards, while the Redwings accounted for 14 penalties and 120 yards.

“That is a positive – but we did things on the field that we cannot get away with against a good team like them," Morrissey said.

The Maroons (1-1) have an upcoming Western Big 6 Conference home match against the Geneseo Maple Leafs (2-0) on Friday. Geneseo is coming off a 27-7 win against the Grayslake Central Rams (0-2).

Benet Academy (2-0) will take on IC Catholic Prep Knights (2-0) at home Friday, in a battle of top teams in the East Suburban Catholic Conference.