Benet ultimately wins defensive battle with late scores

In a game primarily filled with defensive highlights, it was Benet’s quarterback change that ultimately sealed Moline’s 23-21 defeat at Browning Field on Friday.
Junior quarterback Jacob Hoeppel came in to replace Antonio Picciolini at the start of the third quarter and his fifth pass of the game was a 44-yard score to senior wide receiver Jack Kane to put the Redwings up 16-7 with 5:13 left in the third quarter.
Hoeppel finished the game 8 for 10 with 108 yards and a touchdown. His performance forced a Moline defense that was primarily attacking the run to adjust to the pass, ultimately allowing Benet senior running back Carson Forney to slip through.
The biggest run was Forney’s 45-yard touchdown with just 6:52 left in the fourth quarter. Moline had just scored to make it a two-point game, but Forney’s run sealed the Redwing’s victory.
On a night with no offense for a majority of the first half, Moline had three long touchdowns that stood out — all to 6-1 senior wide receiver Matthew Bailey.
On a seemingly busted play, Moline quarterback Alec Ponder scrambled to his weak side and under pressure while falling backwards dropped a pass in perfectly to the streaking Matthew Bailey for the 51-yard score to make it 7-3 early in the first quarter.
However, things turned sour for the Maroons after Ponder threw a pass to Bailey on a designed WR screen that bounced up and off the fingertips of the large receiver and into the hands of a Benet defender, who had an easy walk into the end zone for a pick-six. That made it 10-7 Benet, and they would never give up the lead.
But Moline still had life, and multiple opportunities to take the lead or win the game. After a huge defensive stop that gave the Maroons the ball back with 9:08 left in the fourth quarter, Ponder connected with Bailey for an insane grab in double coverage that closed the gap to 16-14.
That was when Forney followed with his 45-yard touchdown run, but the game wasn’t over. Ponder hit Bailey again with a short pass in the middle of the field, and the speedster turned on the jets and zigzagged his way 61-yards to score his third touchdown of the game and fifth of the season.
However on its final two possessions, Moline failed to score, resulting in the 23-21 final.
Outside of the long touchdown pass, the Maroon defense was the highlight of the first half. Moline sacked Benet junior quarterback Antonio Picciolini three times and intercepted him twice. Outside of the first play of the game which saw the Redwings’ Carson Forney break a run to the right side for 57 yards, Benet failed to even cross the 50-yard line until the final minute of the second half. And even then, the Redwings turned it over the next play.
Picciolini threw for just 39 yards in the first half and after the 57-yard run, the Redwings only ran for four yards the rest of the half.
Ponder finished the game with 262 yards on 18 for 47 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Bailey had 188 yards on nine catches with three touchdowns.