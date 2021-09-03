Benet ultimately wins defensive battle with late scores

But Moline still had life, and multiple opportunities to take the lead or win the game. After a huge defensive stop that gave the Maroons the ball back with 9:08 left in the fourth quarter, Ponder connected with Bailey for an insane grab in double coverage that closed the gap to 16-14.

That was when Forney followed with his 45-yard touchdown run, but the game wasn’t over. Ponder hit Bailey again with a short pass in the middle of the field, and the speedster turned on the jets and zigzagged his way 61-yards to score his third touchdown of the game and fifth of the season.

However on its final two possessions, Moline failed to score, resulting in the 23-21 final.

Outside of the long touchdown pass, the Maroon defense was the highlight of the first half. Moline sacked Benet junior quarterback Antonio Picciolini three times and intercepted him twice. Outside of the first play of the game which saw the Redwings’ Carson Forney break a run to the right side for 57 yards, Benet failed to even cross the 50-yard line until the final minute of the second half. And even then, the Redwings turned it over the next play.

Picciolini threw for just 39 yards in the first half and after the 57-yard run, the Redwings only ran for four yards the rest of the half.